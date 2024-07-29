^

Sports

Filipina gymnasts see end of the road

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 4:51am
Filipina gymnasts see end of the road
Philippines' Aleah Finnegan competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The three Filipina gymnasts officially kissed their medal chances in the Paris Olympics goodbye at the end of the artistic gymnastics women’s qualification subdivisions early Monday morning.

Following the conclusion of all five subdivisions, Levi Ruivivar, Emma Malabuyo and Aleah Finnegan finished 36th, 37th and 42nd in all-around, respectively.

Only the top 24 gymnasts qualified to the all-around final.

Ruivivar concluded her first Olympic stint with a score of 51.099, the same as Malabuyo.

Finnegan notched a total score of 50.498.

The trio were also unable to make any apparatus finals as they were far from the top eight of each routine.

Ruivivar had 11.866 on the balance beam, 12.733 in the floor exercise, 13.600 in valut and 13.200 on the uneven bars. 

Finnegan, for her part, notched 11.466 on the balance beam, 12.733 on the floor, 13.383 for vault and 12.566 on the uneven bars. 

Malabuyo tallied 12.233 on the balance beam, 13.100 in the floor exercise, 13.266 for vault and 12.500 on the uneven bars. 

Despite the exit, the three stamped their class in their Olympic debut with dazzling performances.

They were the first female gymnasts to represent the Philippines since 1964.

GYMNASTICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
