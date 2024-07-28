Fil-Ivorian fencer also out of contention in Paris

Ivory Coast's Maxine Isabel Esteban (L) competes against France's Pauline Ranvier in the women's foil individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban bowed out of her debut Olympic stint after falling against France’s Pauline Ranvier, 15-7, in the women’s foil individual table of 32 Sunday evening.

Esteban, now representing Cote d’Ivoire, ran into a brick wall against the Olympic silver medalist Ranvier.

The 23-year-old Esteban dealt the first point in the match, but was quickly overpowered by her opponent who was seven years her senior.

After the first period, Ranvier was leading 13-4 as she just sliced and diced her way to the dominant advantage.

The match ended at the 1:52 mark of the second frame.

Esteban, who had the bye in the table of 64, switched sporting nationalities last year.

Her former teammate, Sam Catantan, also fell in the table of 32 after facing Italy’s Arianna Errigo.