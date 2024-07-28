^

Sports

JPGT South Pacific tipped to feature fierce battles

Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 12:06pm
JPGT South PacificÂ tipped to feature fierce battles

DAVAO – A fiercer, more competitive chase for top honors and ranking points across four age categories looms in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series when Leg 2 of the regional tour gets underway Tuesday, July 30, at the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates.

Commanding victories defined the kickoff leg of the four-stage series last week, with five of the seven age titles decided by an average winning margin of 17.6 strokes. However, two categories saw thrilling finishes as Brittany Tamayo edged out Kimberly Barroquillo in a sudden-death playoff in the girls’ 10-12 division, and Eliana Mendoza narrowly defeated Mavis Espedido by one stroke in the girls’ 8-9 category.

“I’ll work on my overall game to have another chance for victory,” said Aldrien Gialon in Pilipino after turning what had been a close contest in the boys’ 16-18 division into a runaway 10-stroke triumph over Adrian Bisera at Apo Golf last Friday.

Bisera has also been hard at work, fine-tuning his driving and iron game as he vows to get back at Gialon in what promises to be a thrilling duel between the Davaoeño cousins at South Pacific, a course they both know well.

A host of other contenders are also primed for a strong rebound in the 72-hole tournament, including South Cotabato’s Travis Cadungog and Rainier Tagwalan, who showed early promise at Apo before eventually finishing third. Cagayan de Oro bolsters the roster in the premier division with players like Vince Naranjo, Nino Villacencio, Kenly Wacan and Miguel Ladisla,

AJ Wacan and Johanna Uyking, winners in the 13-15 division, will aim for back-to-back victories in the 54-hole event, while Jared Saban and Tamayo will defend their titles in the 10-12 class, which will be contested over two days.

Raven Jumawan, who placed second to James Rolida at Apo, is seeking the top spot in the boys’ 8-9 division, also scheduled for 36 holes. Meanwhile, Mireille Estrosas aims to complete an unfinished business in the girls’ youngest category after withdrawing in the second round last week.

The second leg of the month-long Mindanao series has attracted 60 players so far, with the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. expecting more entries for both the upcoming event and the next two legs in Del Monte, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro.

The Del Monte Golf Club will host the third leg from August 6-9, while Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club will stage the final tournament from August 12-15.

The best two results from these four events will determine the final rankings. The top two players from each age division, including boys’ and girls’ 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18 categories, will advance to the JPGT Match Play Championship slated for October 1-4 at the Country Club in Laguna.

Players competing in multiple series will have their three best outputs counted, but only the top player from each age division will advance to the finals.

Registration is ongoing. For details, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

GOLF
Philstar
