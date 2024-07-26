Gymnast Ruivivar recovers from allergic reaction just in time for Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering a “severe allergic reaction,” Olympic gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar said she is now 100% safe and healthy ahead of the Paris Olympics.

In an Instagram post on Friday morning, Ruivivar said she suffered from a severe allergic reaction earlier in the week.

“This Monday, I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction. I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction,” she said, as she posted photos of her in an ambulance and in the clinic.

She said she does not know where she may have gotten the reaction as she did not partake in any food three hours before the symptoms were felt.

“When I got back to my room, I called my parents and got help from my roommate Aleah [Finnegan] to find the medical emergency clinic in the Village. On the way to the treatment center my allergy symptoms escalated rapidly and my breathing became significantly labored, my throat began to constrict, my chest was itching, and I had severe swelling,” she added.

“It got to the point where I needed to use my EpiPen and I self-injected it on the way to the clinic.”

Upon arriving at the clinic, the 18-year-old gymnast received proper medical treatment.

“I just want to let everyone know that I am 100% safe and healthy. My muscles are fatigued and it definitely took a toll on my body, but I am doing everything I can to recover and perform at my best possible level,” she stressed.

“I am slowly progressing back into routines; I will be competing at this Olympic Games and I am beyond grateful to everyone that helped me through this incident,” she added.

The women’s artistic gymnastics’ qualifications will start on July 28.

Finnegan, Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo are three Filipinas who will compete in women’s gymnastics.

“It definitely was a stressful night and something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she said.

“My body is still recovering, but that’s not gonna stop me from competing at this Olympics.”