^

Sports

Gymnast Ruivivar recovers from allergic reaction just in time for Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 12:41pm
Gymnast Ruivivar recovers from allergic reaction just in time for Olympics
WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH - JULY 30: Levi Jung-Ruivivar competes in the Uneven Bars routine during the women's senior division of the U.S. Classic at Maverik Center on July 30, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah.
Alex Goodlett / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering a “severe allergic reaction,” Olympic gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar said she is now 100% safe and healthy ahead of the Paris Olympics. 

In an Instagram post on Friday morning, Ruivivar said she suffered from a severe allergic reaction earlier in the week. 

“This Monday, I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction. I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction,” she said, as she posted photos of her in an ambulance and in the clinic. 

She said she does not know where she may have gotten the reaction as she did not partake in any food three hours before the symptoms were felt. 

“When I got back to my room, I called my parents and got help from my roommate Aleah [Finnegan] to find the medical emergency clinic in the Village. On the way to the treatment center my allergy symptoms escalated rapidly and my breathing became significantly labored, my throat began to constrict, my chest was itching, and I had severe swelling,” she added. 

“It got to the point where I needed to use my EpiPen and I self-injected it on the way to the clinic.”

Upon arriving at the clinic, the 18-year-old gymnast received proper medical treatment.

“I just want to let everyone know that I am 100% safe and healthy. My muscles are fatigued and it definitely took a toll on my body, but I am doing everything I can to recover and perform at my best possible level,” she stressed.

“I am slowly progressing back into routines; I will be competing at this Olympic Games and I am beyond grateful to everyone that helped me through this incident,” she added. 

The women’s artistic gymnastics’ qualifications will start on July 28. 

Finnegan, Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo are three Filipinas who will compete in women’s gymnastics.

“It definitely was a stressful night and something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she said. 

“My body is still recovering, but that’s not gonna stop me from competing at this Olympics.”

vuukle comment

GYMNASTICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Curry backs Harris White House bid, wants 'unifying' Olympic gold

Curry backs Harris White House bid, wants 'unifying' Olympic gold

15 hours ago
USA basketball star Stephen Curry gave his public backing to Kamala Harris's bid for the White House on Thursday and believes...
Sports
fbtw
Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
UAAP champion La Salle along with PBA’s Rain or Shine, Phoenix and Converge will slug it out in the 39th Kadayawan...
Sports
fbtw
Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

1 day ago
Kevin Durant, who missed all five of the USA's warm-up games with a calf strain, practiced on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

15 hours ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA's star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has been named the best Asian athlete of the 21st century, according to an article by...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
$5 million fine threatens Pacquiao foe for violations

$5 million fine threatens Pacquiao foe for violations

By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is already expecting a decent payday for his three-round exhibition match with Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina shows grit to remain in CPKC Open mix

Ardina shows grit to remain in CPKC Open mix

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Dottie Ardina endured a day-long struggle on the unpredictable surface of the Earl Grey Golf Club, managing to salvage an...
Sports
fbtw
Paris braces for 'most incredible' Olympics opening ceremony

Paris braces for 'most incredible' Olympics opening ceremony

By Adam Plowright | 3 hours ago
Thousands of athletes are set to sail through central Paris on Friday during an unprecedented and high-risk Olympics opening...
Sports
fbtw
Painters escape Archers in Kadayawan hoops tourney

Painters escape Archers in Kadayawan hoops tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters survived a massive scare against reigning UAAP champions La Salle to escape the Green Archers,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with