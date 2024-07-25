^

Sports

Team Lakay founder upbeat on Philippines' Paris Olympic bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 5:55pm
Team Lakay founder upbeat on Philippines' Paris Olympic bid
Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay founder and coach Mark Sangiao is optimistic that the Philippine delegation in the Paris Olympics will have another memorable performance especially after the breakthrough gold medal of the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s gold medal in Tokyo back in 2021 is proof that the Filipino athletes have what it takes to make some noise on the global stage, Sangiao said.

The coach, who is also serving as a national team mentor for kickboxing, said that he is “very confident” of the Philippine athletes' chances to win medals.

“While we cannot say that we are not at the level of powerhouse countries in sports [yet], but we are not that far behind,” he said in a statement.

Diaz’s gold medal “opened the door” for Filipino athletes, he added.

“It opened the door of possibilities for coaches and athletes that they can do it and it is possible. And, even though we sometimes complain about lack of financial resources and support, this is evidence we can compete and win medals.”

A total of 22 athletes will compete in the Paris Olympics, which will kick off early Saturday morning (Manila time).

The team is composed of boxers Aira Villegas, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Hergie Bacyadan and Nesthy Petecio; fencer Sam Catantan; golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina; gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Carlos Yulo, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; rower Joanie Delgaco; swimmers Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez; hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino; and weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno.

“I really hope that many of our Olympic athletes will get a chance to step on the podium and I am also hopeful that they can inspire para someday, we will have more athletes there with ample support from the government and the private sector,” Sangiao said.

PARIS OLYMPICS
