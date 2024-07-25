Folayang upbeat on Filipino pugs' Olympic medal hopes

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed martial artist Eduard Folayang expressed confidence in the Filipino boxers’ chances of bringing home medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Folayang, a veteran fighter and a former ONE Lightweight MMA world champion, said he is hopeful of the Filipino athletes’ chance of winning medals in the quadrennial meet, which will kick off early Friday morning (Manila time).

“I am confident that our athletes, especially with every sacrifice and everything they went through to qualify for the Olympics. I am confident that we will get medals,” he said in a statement.

“It is my dream to see our combat athletes get gold medals, especially our boxers, because this is what the Philippines is known for,” he added.

The Philippines sent five boxers to Paris. They are Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan.

Petecio and Paalam earlier took home silver medals in the Tokyo Olympics, while Marcial hauled a bronze medal.

Villegas and Bacyadan will compete in their first Olympics.

They are just five of the 22 Philippine contingent in Paris.

Aside from them, fencer Sam Catantan and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe are the other combat sport athletes in the Olympiad.

Folayang also said that he is praying for all the Filipinos that will compete.

“We’re all praying that their campaign will be successful. It is a different feeling to represent the country, especially if you are bringing the Philippine flag on your shoulder,” he stressed.

“We all know their sacrifice to reach this and we just want them to bring out their best because God will strengthen you all.”