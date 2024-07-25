^

Sports

Folayang upbeat on Filipino pugs' Olympic medal hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 11:42am
Folayang upbeat on Filipino pugs' Olympic medal hopes
Eduard Folayang
Facebook / Eduard Folayang

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed martial artist Eduard Folayang expressed confidence in the Filipino boxers’ chances of bringing home medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Folayang, a veteran fighter and a former ONE Lightweight MMA world champion, said he is hopeful of the Filipino athletes’ chance of winning medals in the quadrennial meet, which will kick off early Friday morning (Manila time).

“I am confident that our athletes, especially with every sacrifice and everything they went through to qualify for the Olympics. I am confident that we will get medals,” he said in a statement.

“It is my dream to see our combat athletes get gold medals, especially our boxers, because this is what the Philippines is known for,” he added.

The Philippines sent five boxers to Paris. They are Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan.

Petecio and Paalam earlier took home silver medals in the Tokyo Olympics, while Marcial hauled a bronze medal.

Villegas and Bacyadan will compete in their first Olympics.

They are just five of the 22 Philippine contingent in Paris.

Aside from them, fencer Sam Catantan and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe are the other combat sport athletes in the Olympiad.

Folayang also said that he is praying for all the Filipinos that will compete.

“We’re all praying that their campaign will be successful. It is a different feeling to represent the country, especially if you are bringing the Philippine flag on your shoulder,” he stressed.

“We all know their sacrifice to reach this and we just want them to bring out their best because God will strengthen you all.”

vuukle comment

BOXING

EDUARD FOLAYANG

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clamor for Chua to head Gilas

Clamor for Chua to head Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, SBP president Al Panlilio and Gilas head coach Tim Cone are calling on newly-elected PBA vice chairman...
Sports
fbtw

New home for PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
A recurring problem that has made logistic planning difficult for the PBA is the absence of a permanent venue.
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena grateful for recent championships

Kiefer Ravena grateful for recent championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Definitely no luck involved.
Sports
fbtw
Vargas: minimum 2 golds

Vargas: minimum 2 golds

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas is here to preside in the league’s annual planning meeting but during a break, wore a different...
Sports
fbtw
PBA offers 6 days per week of games

PBA offers 6 days per week of games

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Fans will get a healthy dose of PBA action with six days a week of games in the Governors’ Cup starting Aug. 18 to open...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA signs 11-year media deals worth reported $76 billion

NBA signs 11-year media deals worth reported $76 billion

3 hours ago
The NBA announced 11-year global media rights deals with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Amazon on Wednesday (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Being the 'Open Champion'

PGA Tour Player Blog: Being the 'Open Champion'

By Xander Schauffele | 3 hours ago
Xander Schauffele claimed his second major title of the year when he won The Open Championship at Royal Troon by two strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista eyes 'double' as Olivarez tennis tilt fires off

Bautista eyes 'double' as Olivarez tennis tilt fires off

3 hours ago
The spotlight returns to the nation's top junior and emerging tennis talents as they compete for top honors and ranking points...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi struggles with 73 after record US Girls' Junior win, new world ranking

Malixi struggles with 73 after record US Girls' Junior win, new world ranking

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi made a significant leap to a career-best No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking following her record-setting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with