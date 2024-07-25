ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has been named the best Asian athlete of the 21st century, according to an article by sports website ESPN.

Pacquiao is the top Asian athlete of the century and is one of the three Filipinos in the list.

In its report, ESPN acknowledged that Pacquiao is “arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time.”

“He won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions, showcasing his versatility and dominance. Pacquiao's career spanned over three decades, during which he defeated numerous boxing legends,” the sports media company said.

The article highlighted the former senator’s 35-6-2 pro record since January 1st of 2000, and the fact that he held world championships in the 2000s, 2010s and the 2020s.

“Pacquiao's remarkable achievements and impact on boxing highlight his extraordinary legacy and has now stemmed into a career in politics and as an executive in various sports,” it added.

The fighting pride of the Philippines was previously ranked 71st in ESPN's top athletes since the start of the millennium, a move that had drawn flak among Filipino sports fans on social media who claimed Pacquiao should have placed higher.

Meanwhile, aside from Pacquiao, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz was named in the ranking as the 19th best Asian athlete. The weightlifter won the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

“Diaz's dedication and resilience are evident in her journey, overcoming numerous challenges to reach the pinnacle of her sport. She has also won multiple medals in the Asian Games and World Championships,” the report said.

“Diaz's historic achievement and her role in elevating weightlifting in the Philippines are testaments to her exceptional talent and determination.”

Coming in 25th in the list is basketball player June Mar Fajardo.

The San Miguel Beerman has bagged seven — and counting — Most Valuable Player awards in the PBA and 10 championships.

He was also instrumental in Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal finish in the Hangzhou Asian Games and was part of the Philippine squad that stunned World No. 6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament team earlier in the month.

“Fajardo's consistent excellence and influence on Philippine basketball underscore his significant impact on the sport that Filipinos love,” said ESPN.

Coming in second in the list is former NBA All-Star Yao Ming.

MLB star Ichiro Suzuki ranked third, while football player Son Heung-Min and tennister Naomi Osaka complete the top five.

Swimmer Sun Yang, footballer Park Ji-Sung, tennister Li Na, baseball player Shohei Ohtani and badminton player Lin Dan rounded up the top 10.