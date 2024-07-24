^

Pacquiao 'all-business' vs Japanese kickboxer

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 6:22pm
Manny Pacquiao works the mitts with trainer Buboy Fernandez.

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is treating his upcoming exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo as a real fight with major implications, not just a quick cash grab.

After all, there have been reports that Pacquiao is eyeing a return to the pro ranks before the year ends, and his three-round showcase bout on Sunday should be enough indication that the 45-year-old icon still got what it takes.

The former eight-division world champion buckled down to work a day after arriving in Japan for his fight with Anpo — a former K-1 champion whose youth and height could pose problems for ageing Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, who last fought professionally in 2021, went several rounds on the mitts with longtime trainer and childhood friend Buboy Fernandez, looking sharp and serious, as if he’s preparing for a 12-round title fight.

The former senator is just right in viewing the Anpo bout as a regular assignment, as it could also serve as a gauge for his readiness to take on another pro fight. Pacquiao is reportedly interested in challenging reigning World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios in October or November this year.

Pacquiao already had a taste of the lucrative boxing exhibition scene when he dominated Korean YouTuber DK Yoo two years ago. That fight, held in Seoul in December 2022, saw Pacquiao battering Yoo over six rounds, knocking down the latter in the final frame for a unanimous decision win.

The fight with Anpo, however, will go for only three rounds but under the same boxing rules.

But the thing is, the 26-year-old Anpo is a more seasoned fighter, with more than 40 kickboxing matches under his belt. At six feet tall, he also enjoys a significant height advantage over the 5-foot-5 Pacquiao.

How Pacquiao fares against his Japanese foe on Sunday should determine if he still has business being in the ring.

