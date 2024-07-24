ICTSI Junior Mindanao Series I: Tamayo, Saban triumph

DAVAO – Brittany Tamayo overcame a dramatic finish to clinch the girls’ 10-12 category title in the ICTSI Junior Mindanao Series I, salvaging a par on the 18th and edging Kimberly Barroquillo in sudden death at the Apo Golf and Country Club course here Wednesday.

Tamayo, who saw her three-stroke lead evaporate with two holes left in regulation, held her nerve in the playoff to secure the victory and gain ranking points needed for the Match Play Championship in October.

The 12-year-old from Notre Dame University in Marbel, South Cotabato seemed poised for an easy win despite losing a five-stroke lead heading into the back nine. However, a triple-bogey on the par-3 16th resulted in an 85, allowing Barroquillo, who parred the last four holes for an 81, to force a playoff at 163 after 36 holes.

Tamayo, however showed resilience in the playoff back at the par-5 No. 18. She reached the green in two, while her Davaoeña rival needed three shots to get there and then three-putted, handing Tamayo the win.

“I was very happy that I won the playoff,” said Tamayo, celebrating her second career sudden death victory. “I had a chance for a birdie in the playoff but three-putted because I was too nervous.”

Tamayo, who plans to compete in next week’s Mindanao Series 2 at South Pacific, emphasized the need to “improve my short game and stay focused.” She expressed gratitude to her parents, coaches and friends for their support.

Davelyn Dy from Cebu finished third with an 87 for a total of 176, edging out Kelsey Bernardino, who shot an 89, in the countback.

In the boys’ 10-12 category, Jared Saban dominated with a remarkable 78, which included a birdie on the 17th, matching Tamayo’s 19-over total of 163. He finished 16 strokes ahead of cousin Laurence Saban, who scored an 88 for a 179 total.

Jared credited his victory to diligent practice in pitching and putting, excelling in hot conditions that firmed up the challenging layout.

Prince Bisera secured third place with a 94, totaling 205.

Fresh from their Junior World Championships stints, Tamayo and Jared Saban gained a strong start for their Match Play finals bids at The Country Club from October 1-4.

In other categories, James Benedict Rolida and Denise Eliana Mendoza won the 8-9 titles in different styles, while AJ Wacan and Johanna Uyking maintained their leads in the 13-15 category, and Davao’s Aldrien Gialon caught up with Rainier Tagwalan in the boys’ 16-18 class in the first stage of the four-stage Mindanao series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Rolida, after near-misses in the Bacolod series, secured victory with an 87, totaling 178 for a commanding 15-stroke win over Davaoeño Raven Jumawan, who scored a 91 for a 193 total. Zedrick Senador from South Cotabato finished third with 201 after a 102.

Mendoza emerged victorious in a closely contested duel, saving a 76 to edge out Bataan’s Athalea Espedido by one stroke with a 160 total. Despite being hit in the shin by a wayward ball, Mendoza persevered and matched Barroquillo’s final pars for the one-stroke win. Espedido shot a 77 for 161.

Mendoza, a Cebu Learning Center student who dominated the Bacolod series, competed to sharpen her skills and gain exposure at various championship courses. “Winning for the third time, I feel happy and look forward to the grand finals in October in Laguna,” she said, aiming to improve her putting and mental game.

In the boys’ 13-15 class, Wacan slowed with a 79 after a 76, but his 155 aggregate put him 12 strokes ahead of fellow Davaoeño Joaquin Pasquil, who posted an 86 for 167. Santi Asuncion from Taguig City moved up to third at 177 after an 87.

Uyking solidified her lead in the girls’ 13-15 category with an impressive 74, highlighted by three birdies over four holes from No. 4. With a 152 total, she extended her overnight lead to 16 shots over Rose Wacan, who carded an 83 for 168.

“My shots were solid and putting was better,” said Uyking, stressing the need to stay consistent in the final round.

Jed Patosa finished third with 220 after a 106.

In the boys’ 16-18 class, Gialon birdied two of the last six holes, salvaging a second straight 78 and tying with Tagwalan at 156. Adrian Bisera remained in striking distance at 158 despite an 81. While Gialon finished strong, Tagwalan wavered with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 8, setting the stage for a thrilling duel in the final 36 holes.