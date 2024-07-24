Capital1 stuns Petro Gazz in biggest win as PVL franchise

The Capital1 Solar Spikers scored a huge upset over the Petro Gazz Angels.

MANILA, Philippines – Except probably for Capital1 Solar owners Milka and Mandy Romero and battle-scarred coach Roger Gorayeb himself, nobody really believed that the Solar Spikers would make a dent in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

On a stormy but memorable Tuesday night at the PhilSports Arena, Gorayeb and these gutsy Solar Spikers made the unbelievers believers after they pulled off perhaps the biggest victory of their young lives as a PVL franchise.

It came in a mammoth 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 shocker over Petro Gazz, the defending champion and two-time Reinforced Conference titlist, that gave Capital1 not just its first victory in games this conference but also earned it the respect it has long sought for.

“Who would have thought na mai-i-straight sets namin, they’re always looking at us as a low-level team, tapos maka straight sets kami to a more experienced team,” said an emotional Gorayeb.

“Malaking bagay samin yon, morale-booster sa mga bata yon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the league suspended Thursday’s games due to inclement weather.

Gorayeb was quick to point to their rock-solid defense and a lethal weapon straight from Russia —Marina Tushova — the keys to massive victory.

“Anlakas ng depensa namin, maski ako nagulat eh. Last time, we were struggling sa counter-attack namin. Ngayon hindi kami nag-struggle kaya masaya ako,” said Gorayeb, whose team succumbed to Akari, 25-18, 27-25, 22-25, 25-14, in their first outing Thursday.

“Si Marina (Tushova) sinapian, birthday yata nito. Ang ganda nilaro niya,” he added referring to her long-limbed, crisp-hitting import’s masterful 24-point performance.

The early success was made more special since the team was only formed six months ago when the sports-loving Romero sisters showed faith in Gorayeb’s ability as a mentor.

Now Gorayeb has reciprocated with results.