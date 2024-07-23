^

2025 IRONMAN season to fire off in Puerto Princesa

Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 1:16pm
MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN 70.3 is set to return to the stunning tropical paradise of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, kicking off the IRONMAN-branded racing season in the Philippines for 2025.

The event is slated for March 2, 2025, and preparations are already in full swing to ensure a smooth, safe and spectacular race.

Registration is now open. For details, visit IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa or contact Sai Aliman-Mayol, Philippine Events, IRONMAN Group, at [email protected].

Puerto Princesa, renowned for its pristine natural beauty and commitment to preserving its environment, previously hosted this prestigious event back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. John Alcala and Singapore’s Ling Er Choo claimed the inaugural championship titles in 2022, while Satar Salem and Leyann Ramo took top honors last year.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, who is personally overseeing the preparations, expressed his excitement and honor to host the event again.

“On behalf of Puerto Princesa City, I am very honored that our city paradise will host the third staging of IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa. The global brand known for the highest quality of event organizing will be hosted by the city with unwavering support. We hope the athletes will enjoy their visit here and be amazed by the natural splendor of the Philippines,” he said.

Puerto Princesa, the capital city of Palawan, is often lauded as the cleanest and greenest city in the Philippines. It offers a unique blend of urban amenities surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes, including stunning beaches and untouched forested hills.

The city is also home to one of the country's seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, further enhancing its appeal to both participants and spectators.

The return of the IRONMAN 70.3 to Puerto Princesa promises to showcase the best of this vibrant city, attracting top triathletes from the Philippines and around the globe, along with their families and supporters. The event is expected to be a highlight of the triathlon season, with participants eager to experience the unique culture, hospitality and natural beauty of Puerto Princesa.

IRONMAN Philippines director Princess Galura shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying: “We are grateful to the City of Puerto Princesa for hosting the IRONMAN 70.3 once again, and we are excited to open the triathlon season in paradise. We cannot wait to welcome athletes, their families, and spectators to experience the culture and beauty of Puerto Princesa.”

