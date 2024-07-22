^

Paris hopes high for weightlifters Sarno, Ceniza

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 5:49pm
Paris hopes high for weightlifters Sarno, Ceniza
Vanessa Sarno (top) and John Ceniza
AFP / file photos

MANILA, Philippines – If the rankings are the best indicators of the athletes’ chances of snaring a medal in the Paris Olympics, then Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza should have the strongest chance among the three Philippine weightlifting bets to pull off a podium finish in the French capital.

Sarno is currently ranked fourth and the highest among Asians with a best lift of 249 kilograms in the women’s 71-kg division, while Ceniza is No. 4 with a 300kg lift in the men’s 61kg section.

American Olivia Lynn Reeves (268kg), Ecuadorian Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes (261kg) and Romanian Loredana-Elena Toma (256kg) were Nos. 1 to 3 in Sarno’s class while Chinese Li Fabin (314kg), American Hampton Miller Morris (303kg), Italian Sergio Massida (302kg) and Indonesian Eko Yuli Irawan (300kg) were ahead of Ceniza in his weight level.

Elreen Ando, for her part, is at No. 7 in the women’s 59kg section with a 228kg lift.

“Sarno is No. 4 and John Ceniza is No. 5 ranking in the world. No promises. As in Tokyo, we’ll give our best,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

Puentevella said Sarno, Ceniza and Ando have transferred to Germany from Metz, France for weeks now and have been training there since.

They will go to Paris Aug. 3 where they hope to hit the jackpot like the way Hidilyn Diaz did when the latter delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games three years back.

“Let God do the rest,” said Puentevella.

