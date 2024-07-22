Marcos rallies Paris Olympians, cites successful 'Palaro'

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. poses with some Paris Olympic-bound Filipino athletes during the "2024 Olympic Day: Paris Olympic Send-Off ceremony" at the Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros, City last June 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has allotted a spot for Philippine sports in his latest State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Marcos Jr. wished Filipino athletes who will compete in the Paris Olympics good luck a few days before they are set to represent the Philippines.

“As we speak, 28 of our finest athletes are competing in Paris for the glory of the Philippines,” Marcos said Monday during his third SONA.

“Let us wish them well and the best of luck,” he added.

Twenty-two Filipinos will be participating in the Paris Games.

They are boxers Aira Villegas, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Hergie Bacyadan and Nesthy Petecio; gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Carlos Yulo, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Jung-Ruivivar; weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno; golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino and Lauren Hoffman; swimmers Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; rower Joanie Delgaco; and fencer Sam Catantan.

The competition will open on the early morning of July 27 (Manila time).

Meanwhile, there will be six Filipinos who will carry the Philippine flag in the Paralympic Games — Agustina Bantiloc, Jerrold Mangliwan, Cendy Asusano, Ernie Gawilan, Angel Otom and Allain Ganapin.

The Paralympics will kick off next month.

Additionally, Marcos also lauded Marikina, Cebu and the Department of Education for hosting the return of the Palarong Pambansa.

“Grassroots and sports for all programs are back in the mainstream, catering to Filipinos of all ages. Nailunsad na naman muli ang taunang Palarong Pambansa matapos ang tatlong taon na pagkakatigil nito dahil sa pandemya,” he said.

“Binabati natin ang Marikina at Cebu at ang kagawaran ng edukasyon sa kanilang tagumpay na pagtatanghal ng mga palarong ito,” he added.

The chief executive stressed the administration’s continuous support for these “health-enhancing sports programs.”

“Through these, we will also set forth our youth on the same well-established path that has taken some of our national champions and renowned athletes to sporting greatness.”