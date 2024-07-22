Paris Olympic Spotlight: Kayla Sanchez (swimming)

The Philippines' Kayla Sanchez competes in the heats of women's 100m freestyle event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26, 2023.

Months after being allowed to fly the Philippine flag, Kayla Sanchez swam her way to the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old swimmer, who won two medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Canada, was allowed by the International Olympic Committee to represent the Philippines late last year.

And now, she is eyeing to bring that same excellence for the Philippines after getting the university place along with Jarod Hatch as she competes in the 100 meter freestyle.

Watch Sanchez splash her way to Olympic glory on July 31, at around 3 a.m. (Manila time).