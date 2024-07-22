Paris Olympic Spotlight: Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics)
July 22, 2024 | 2:13pm
Levi Jung-Ruivivar is making her Olympic debut in Paris.
Ruivivar, who switched allegiance from the United States to the Philippines last year, stamped her ticket to the Games back in April, a couple of weeks before she turned 18.
She was able to clinch the silver medal in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar thanks to a head-spinning routine.
