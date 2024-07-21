^

Sports

Nike launches winning-themed campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 4:14pm
Nike launches winning-themed campaign
"Winning is not for everyone," as Nike says.
Nike

MANILA, Philippines -- “Winning is not for everyone.”

This was how sports apparel brand Nike described the glory of success, as it unveiled a new campaign covering various sports ahead of the Paris Olympics.

On July 19, Nike unveiled the campaign that featured a variety of athletes.

The campaign debuted with a film narrated by movie star Willem Dafoe, featuring Nike brand ambassadors Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, LeBron James, Sha’Carri Richardson, Vini Jr., Serena Williams, Qinwen Zheng and A’ja Wilson.

Nicole Graham, Nike’s chief marketing officer, said that the campaign is “about celebrating the voice of the athlete.”

“It’s a story about what it takes to be the best. The legacies that have yet to be shaped. And the dreams that will be made real. It reminds the world that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to win.”

In the campaign, NBA players LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, who are on the opposite sides of the spectrum in playing years, stressed the importance of winning.

“I’m addicted to winning,” Wembanyama said. “The chase is what I love and what I live for.”

Perhaps the best to ever put on a pair of basketball shoes, James said that he “as long as I’m out there on the floor, I’m always trying to be the greatest ever.”

The "World’s Fastest Woman," Sha’Carri Richardson underscored that her “desire to win comes from remembering what it feels like to lose — and never wanting to feel that way again,” while Ingebrigsten said that “every part of him is about winning.”

Aside from an anthem, the campaign also includes athlete extension films, iconic image, social media extensions and out of home advertising in cities worldwide.

