Strong Group wallops Chinese Taipei to extend unbeaten Jones Cup streak

MANILA, Philippines — The Strong Group -Pilipinas continued to roll in the William Jones Cup after demolishing Chinese Taipei-B, 96-70, Saturday evening.

The win gave them their seventh straight triumph in the tournament.

Chris McCullough once again led the Philippine squad with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Kiefer Ravena and RJ Abarrientos added 14 and 13 markers, respectively, for SGA.

In what has been the usual story of the tourney so far, SGA started strong and steamrolled the competition the rest of the way.

They took a 30-15 lead after the first quarter and simply breezed through the rest of the way with a steady stream of offense that could not be stopped.

The advantage grew to as much as 34, 69-35, with 6:36 remaining in the third frame after a 3-pointer by Jordan Heading.

It was enough cushion to hold off attempts to claw back by Chinese Taipei.

Derrick Fenner Jr. and Heading produced 12 and 11 points, respectively for the Philippine side.

Zhang Jiahe powered Chinese Taipei with 16 points.

SGA will try to complete a tournament sweep when they face the Chinese Taipei-A on Sunday evening.