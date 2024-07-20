^

Bautista eyes top podium in Junior Tour golf tourney

July 20, 2024 | 1:30pm
Javier Stefano Bautista.

MANILA, Philippines -- Javier Stefano Bautista is set to build on his impressive streak of performances in the US as he aims for a top podium finish in the 2024 Junior Tour powered by Under Armour, unfolding on July 20 at Reunion Resort and Golf Club in Florida.

The 12-year-old standout from Ateneo is the sole Filipino competitor in one of the world’s leading junior circuits, featuring some of the top and rising junior players from around the globe. Bautista will be competing in the boys' 11-12 age category on the renowned Arnold Palmer course.

Bautista has been making significant waves in various US tournaments leading up to the Junior Tour. He excelled at the Drive, Chip and Putt Local Qualifier at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto, California last month, capturing first place in putting and finishing third overall in the boys' 12-13 category across all skills. 

He followed this with a third-place finish in his age category at the Srixon Cup at The Yard Series 2 at the Bay View Golf Course in Milpitas, California.

In his final competition before the Junior Tour, Bautista clinched first place in the boys' 12-14 Advanced category at the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour Summer Series at Spring Hill Golf Club in Tifton, Georgia.

Before his US stint, Bautista claimed the top spot in a local tournament and successfully defended his individual title in the Guam-Philippines Junior Golfers Goodwill Cup. He also showcased his versatility and team spirit by partnering with Patrick Driscoll to secure the Scramble Team Event trophy.

Despite his confidence heading into the Junior Tour UA event, Bautista remains cautious about the caliber of his rivals. He emphasizes the importance of staying focused and maintaining a positive mindset throughout his campaign.

