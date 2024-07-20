^

Filipino golfers’ Junior World performance highlights need for development

July 20, 2024
MANILA, Philippines -- The annual Junior World Golf Championships, traditionally a showcase of Filipino golfing talents, saw a mixed performance from the young Filipino golfers this year. 

While Kamilla del Mundo and Geoffrey Tan stood out with notable finishes, placing third and tying for sixth in the girls’ 7-8 and boys’ 13-14 categories, respectively, the rest of the Filipino contingent faced significant challenges.

Del Mundo and Tan's performances, with 54-hole scores of 217 and 215, respectively, highlighted their potential and offered a glimpse of hope for Philippine golf. However, the overall performance of the Filipino team was disappointing.

The Junior World is a prestigious event that young players eagerly anticipate each year. It provids a rare opportunity to compete with and learn from players from around the globe. Past Filipino champions like now Philippine Golf Tour campaigner Aidric Chan, who won the boys’ 15-18 crown in 2019, and Ladies PGT standout Daniella Uy, who emerged victorious in the girls’ 15-17 category in 2014, set high expectations for future participants.

Since the last Filipino victory in 2019, the performance of young Filipino golfers has been on a decline. This year, in the premier 15-18 class, Zeus Sara tied for 63rd, while Charles Serdenia and Jacob Cajita both missed the cut in the boys’ division. Similarly, Lia Rosca and Anya Cedo failed to advance in the girls’ division.

In the 13-14 category, Marc Nadales tied for 132nd, Zianbeau Edoc tied for 139th, and Alexander Crisostomo finished 169th in Tan’s group. In the girls’ division, Nina Balangauan shared 37th place, Isabella Tabanas tied for 73rd, Precious Zaragosa wound up joint 80th and Lois Laine Go ended up 94th.

The 11-12 category saw Ralph Batican tie for 33rd, Jared Saban share 50th spot, Luis Gomez end up tied at 117th and Inigo Gallardo finish at joint 119th in the boys’ division. In the girls’ division, Brittany Tamayo posted a tie for 66th finish and Cailey Gonzales wound up joint 68th.

In the boys’ 9-10 category, Ryuji Suzuki tied for 34th, Jose Luis Espinosa wound up joint 42nd, Alonzo Retuerto placed tied 77th, Mico Woo wound up 88th and Monte Andaman shared 89th spot. In the girls’ division, Rafella Batican shared 19th spot, Brianna Macasaet finished joint 25th, Alexandra Mauricio tied for 58th and Makayla Verano shared 64th place.

In the youngest category (7-8), Rafael de Guzman tied for 22nd, Zoji Edoc finished 38th and Virgil Pangilinan shared 55th in the boys’ division.

In team competitions, Sara and Cajita tied for seventh in the boys’ 15-18 category, while Cedo and Rosca wound up 10th in a field of 12 in girls’ play.

The results, albeit disappointing, underscore the critical need for enhanced development and support for young Filipino golfers. Despite having multiple junior golf circuits in the country, it is both surprising and concerning that no golfer was able to vie for top honors across 10 divisions. This indicates a significant gap in the training, support and resources available to these young athletes.

Looking at these results, it becomes evident that while individual talents like del Mundo and Tan shine through, there is a significant need for a more robust and comprehensive development program for young golfers in the country. Enhanced coaching, better access to facilities and more international exposure could help bridge the gap and prepare these young talents for future competitions.

The experience gained from participating in such a prestigious event is invaluable, and it is crucial to build on this exposure to ensure stronger performances in the coming years.

Such measures would not only elevate the skills of young Filipino golfers but also ensure that the country's rich golfing heritage continues to thrive on the global stage.

