^

Sports

Eala, partner near W100 Vitoria Gasteiz doubles crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 10:48am
Eala, partner near W100 Vitoria Gasteiz doubles crown
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is a win away from a doubles championship in the W100 Vitoria Gasteiz after she and her partner, France’s Estelle Cascino, made quick work of Mexico’s Maria Portillo Ramirez and Bolivia’s Noelia Zeballos, 6-2, 6-3, Friday.

Eala and Cascino needed just an hour and four minutes to secure the victory as the pair played a beautiful symphony together.

The duo trailed by one, 1-2, in the first set, before blanking their opponents the rest of the way.

The same happened in the second set, with the two trailing 1-2 before winning the next three games to go up 4-2.

After Ramirez and Zeballos won the seventh game, Cascino and Eala breezed through to the final.

The pair won 28 receiving points compared to 17 for their opponents.

They also won 28 service points to Ramirez’s and Zeballos’ 24.

Eala and Cascino will be facing Latvia’s Di?na Marcink?vi?a and Bulgaria’s Lia Karatancheva in the finals.

Meanwhile, Eala also barged into the semifinals of the tournament’s singles’ play after a hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Yulia Starodubtsewa.

Their match took two hours and 20 minutes as the two battled it out in the first set.

After grinding it out in the tiebreak, the Filipina broke a 4-4 tie in the second set to win.

The Asian Games bronze medalist will face Portillo Ramirez in the semifinals.

Both matches are set on Saturday.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala back on a roll

Eala back on a roll

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala came back with a vengeance by zooming into the quarterfinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz women’s singles yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Dramatic ICTSI Splendido triumph for Lascu&ntilde;a

Dramatic ICTSI Splendido triumph for Lascuña

12 hours ago
In yet another impressive show of lasting talent and resolve, Tony Lascuña captured the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Brown takes shock British Open lead as stars struggle

Brown takes shock British Open lead as stars struggle

12 hours ago
Unheralded Englishman Daniel Brown shot into a shock lead of the British Open at six under par as Rory McIlroy was among the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA opens door to foreign clubs

PBA opens door to foreign clubs

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After the success of the Bay Area Dragons’ stint in 2022, Asia’s first play-for-pay league is working on the possible...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Nxled, Chery Tiggo eye 2nd win

PLDT, Nxled, Chery Tiggo eye 2nd win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT is expected to rely heavily on Russian import Elena Samoilenko anew as it shoots for a second straight win against Galeries...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norris stays the 'nice guy' and tops Hungarian practice

Norris stays the 'nice guy' and tops Hungarian practice

3 hours ago
McLaren's Lando Norris said he had no intention of changing his "nice guy" behavior after he outpaced world champion Max Verstappen...
Sports
fbtw
IT outage hits athletes arriving for Paris Olympics

IT outage hits athletes arriving for Paris Olympics

3 hours ago
The Paris Olympics were affected by the global IT outage on Friday, with organisers temporarily unable to hand out accreditations...
Sports
fbtw
Hot Malixi makes US jr golf Last 8

Hot Malixi makes US jr golf Last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Rianne Malixi charged to the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Girls’ Junior Championship after hurdling two Match Play assignments...
Sports
fbtw
USJR, Davao sweep way to semis

USJR, Davao sweep way to semis

12 hours ago
Teams from the Philippines completed sweeps of their respective elimination-round campaigns in the PSL Global Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with