Vintage Lascuña hurdles challenges to rule PGT Splendido golf tilt

LAUREL, Batangas – In yet another impressive show of lasting talent and resolve, Tony Lascuña has once again demonstrated his ability to overcome any challenge, be it fierce competition from younger rivals or some of the harshest conditions in Philippine Golf Tour history.

Six months after outplaying competitors half his age at The Country Club Invitational, Lascuña is at it again. He defied both his age and the severe, cold conditions to capture the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship by one stroke over a late-charging Keanu Jahns.

Despite facing tough and demanding challenges, Lascuña showcased his exceptional skill, finishing with a brilliant chip shot for a tap-in par on the 72nd hole, securing him a 71 and a 13-under 275 total and thwarting Jahns' hopes of forcing a playoff.

The Filipino-German Jahns had earlier staged a fiery comeback from five strokes down with a solid 67 in a flight ahead of the championship group, assembling a four-day total of 12-under 276 while aiming to force a sudden death with a potential Lascuña mishap on the final hole as erstwhile contender Lloyd Go hobbled in the closing holes and faded.

But Lascuña had other things in mind.

Coming short of the par-4 18th, Lascuña twice tracked down the line to the hole, then confidently chipped to within two feet. As soon as he drained the putt, he pumped the air with full-fisted glee, underscoring the 53-year-old veteran's superiority. His ability to rise above adversity and secure another victory stands as a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the sport.

“Piniga ko talaga yung chip shot at putt. I knew I needed a par to win,” said Lascuña, whose victory, worth P360,000, transformed a challenging week of golf at one of the country's toughest courses into an inspiring win. It ended a series of Top 5 finishes in the first half of the 10-leg PGT season and highlighted the enduring success of his golf career.

After securing his second TCC Invitational crown last January, Lascuña faced challenges in his quest for a PGT trophy this year. He tied for third at Apo, where Jhonnel Ababa emerged victorious, finished tied for 10th at Palos Verdes, won by Go, and shared fifth place at Caliraya Springs, which he had won the previous year but was dominated by Clyde Mondilla last April. Additionally, he placed joint third in the Philippine Masters and finished solo third at the Lakewood Championship.

"Considering my age and the rise of young talents, I thought I might not win again," said Lascuña in Pilipino, who had yielded 20-30 yards in length against his younger rivals.

Jahns snatched the P236,000 runner-up prize, while Go made four bogeys in the last seven holes and ended up with a 72, totaling 278. This enabled Mondilla, who rallied with a bogey-free 64, to tie for third. They split the combined purse of P242,000.

The final round of the ICTSI-sponsored tournament was a whirlwind of streaks, fightbacks and dramatic weather conditions. After trailing by two shots following 54 holes interrupted by rain delays, Go surged into the lead with a brilliant start, carding three consecutive birdies from No. 4 and seizing control at 12-under overall.

But Lascuña responded with equal tenacity, recording three straight birdies from No. 7 despite challenging sun, wind and rain. He reclaimed a two-stroke advantage, demonstrating his resilience under severe conditions.

Go, however, continued his pursuit, birdieing No. 11 for the third day in a row and narrowing the gap to just one stroke. The duo exchanged bogeys over the next five holes, with Go dropping shots on Nos. 12 and 14 and Lascuña surrendering strokes on Nos. 13 and 15 amid driving rain.

Play was halted due to a rainstorm and lightning threat, adding to the tournament's suspense. But the hour-long delay didn’t disrupt Lascuña’s momentum. When play resumed amid another downpour, he held firm, securing crucial pars that thwarted Go and Jahns' hopes of extending the match.

"Taking a break was a huge help because it allowed me to rest," said Lascuña, who faced a tough chip shot on No. 16 but managed to salvage a par, maintaining a one-stroke lead. "I was able to focus, and saving par from a difficult position gave me confidence. After that, I knew I had a great chance since the last two holes pose a real challenge for birdie attempts.”

Dino Villanueva also made a strong comeback with a 67, finishing fifth at 280. Sean Ramos shot a 68 and tied Aidric Chan, who carded a 73, for sixth at 281, while Daiya Suzuki also fought back with a 69 for solo eighth at 282.