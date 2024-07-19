^

Sports

San Miguel, Meralco to represent Philippines in next EASL season

Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 3:07pm
San Miguel, Meralco to represent Philippines in next EASL season
San Miguel's CJ Perez tries to score against Meralco defenders in their recent PBA Philippine Cup Finals series.
MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts will represent the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in the East Asia Super League (EASL) 2024-25 Season.

The Beermen and the Bolts were selected to compete in EASL based on their performances during the 2023-24 PBA season. The San Miguel Beermen are the 2023-24 Commissioner’s Cup champions and also finished runners-up in the Philippine Cup. The Meralco Bolts are the 2023-24 Philippine Cup champions.

The San Miguel Beermen have been placed into Group A for the Group Stage, where they are scheduled to face Japan B.League champions the Hiroshima Dragonflies, Korean Basketball League (KBL) runners-up the Suwon KT Sonicboom, and P. League+ runners-up the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

The Meralco Bolts have been placed into Group B, where they are slated to match up against Japan B.League runners-up the Ryukyu Golden Kings, KBL champions the Busan KCC Egis, and P. LEAGUE+ champions the New Taipei Kings.

The draw for the group stage of the 2024-25 EASL season was made earlier this year in agreement with the participating leagues.

Commenting on the qualification of the Beermen and the Bolts, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said, “The PBA is excited to send two of its champion teams to compete in EASL. The San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts showed their strength last season by winning the Commissioner’s Cup and Philippine Cup, respectively. They will represent Filipino basketball with pride and we hope that one of them will be crowned the champion of East Asia next season.”

For his part, EASL CEO Henry Kerins said, “Filipino teams and fans bring great competitiveness and passion to EASL and we are delighted to confirm the participation of the San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts next season. We expect them to compete strongly for the championship, against the best teams from the rest of East Asia.”

