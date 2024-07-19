Search on for future Gilas players with SBP Las Vegas Showcase

SBP Executive Director Erika Dy (right) with Gilas stalwart Jamie Malonzo at the sidelines of the SBP Las Vegas showcase.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off a stint in the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup, the Gilas Pilipinas youth team is now searching for new talents overseas in a bid to ensure continuity of the program.

On the heels of the Philippines’ first World Cup appearance in six years, officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas led by executive director Erika Dy and talent identification head coach Norman Black are in the United States for the SBP Las Vegas Showcase.

There, Dy met with Filipino-American groups to discuss possible dual citizenship processes for the national team.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said he is hoping that the youth team will be reinforced by big men in the mold of national team regulars Kai Sotto, AJ Edu and Carl Tamayo.

The three previously played for the U17 team that competed in the World Cup back in 2018, where the squad finished 13th.

“It’s a real process that goes throughout the year. We only see the end result which is the Gilas team. But there is a lot of stuff going on with the youth teams,” Cone said.

“The World Cup just finished in Turkey. That team was good. They just really lacked size. They need to go out and find guys that can compete at the world stage that are bigger. And that’s what Norman and Erika are looking to do,” he added.

The U17 team had a forgettable outing in the World Cup, where Gilas faced powerhouse after powerhouse.

The Philippines clinched a spot in the tournament after a historic run in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Qatar last year.

“The key is that [Dy] is trying to get younger players to get their passports by the age of 16. And that needs to be communicated to the communities. She is basically looking for jewels in the rough that she can pluck out and continue the future of the program.”

The youth team is currently in Malaysia to defend their FIBA Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers title.