^

Sports

MPBL: Nueva Ecija repels Iloilo; Negros nips Bacolod

Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 11:20am
MPBL: Nueva Ecija repels Iloilo; Negros nips Bacolod
Robby Celiz in action for Nueva Ecija.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards quelled the Iloilo United Royals' final rally to prevail, 78-73, on Friday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

With Iloilo threatening at 70-71, Nueva Ecija bunched six points to ease the pressure and proceed to tally its 14th win against 2 losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Robby Celiz powered the Rice Vanguards with 22 points and 10 rebounds, followed by John Wilson with 13 points and five rebounds.

Billy Robles posted 12 points and four rebounds, while Mer Jesper Ayaay added 11 points and six rebounds for Nueva Ecija.

Iloilo clawed back from a 58-67 deficit to move to within 68-69, dropped to 7-11 despite Mark Nonoy's 15-point, nine-assist, five-rebound, three-steal effort; CJ Catapusan's 14-point, seven-rebound output, France Diaz's 12-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, two-assist line; and Gwyne Capacio's 11-point, three-rebound contribution.

Earlier, Negros erected a 24-point spread and used it as buffer to nip Bacolod, 96-92, and improve to 8-11.

Buenaventura Raflores led the Negros Muscovados with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Bacolod tumbled to 1-18 despite the 30-point, 11-rebound, six-assist, four-steal explosion of Louie Vigil.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Friday with games pitting Zamboanga against Quezon City at 4 p.m., South Cotabato against Abra at 6 p.m., and Quezon against Pasay at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine squads, North America 2008 still unbeaten in PSL Global cage tourney&nbsp;

Philippine squads, North America 2008 still unbeaten in PSL Global cage tourney 

18 hours ago
The Philippines-Davao NTB Wolves barely broke out a sweat in putting away New Zealand-Fil Nation Select, 81-44, in the PSL...
Sports
fbtw

Davao NTB, USJR remain spotless

12 hours ago
The Philippines-Davao NTB Wolves easily put away New Zealand-Fil Nation Select, 81-44, in the PSL Global Championship Challenge yesterday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.
Sports
fbtw

Davao NTB, USJR remain spotless

12 hours ago
The Philippines-Davao NTB Wolves easily put away New Zealand-Fil Nation Select, 81-44, in the PSL Global Championship Challenge yesterday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.
Sports
fbtw
Why Hyder Amil fights and represents the Philippines

Why Hyder Amil fights and represents the Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
UFC Fight Night Lemos vs Jandiroba will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel as well as on Blast TV on July 2...
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Eumir Marcial (boxing)

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Eumir Marcial (boxing)

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Eumir Marcial is going to his second straight Olympics — but this time, to compete in a new division.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Westbrook reportedly headed for Nuggets after Clippers-Jazz deal

Westbrook reportedly headed for Nuggets after Clippers-Jazz deal

2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets plan to sign NBA veteran Russell Westbrook as a free agent after the future Hall of Famer clears waivers,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala pulls off singles, doubles wins in W100 Vitoria Gasteiz tourney

Eala pulls off singles, doubles wins in W100 Vitoria Gasteiz tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Alex Eala kept her conquest in the singles and doubles play of the W100 Vitoria Gasteiz alive and kicking after separate wins...
Sports
fbtw
A win for fallen teammate

A win for fallen teammate

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
This one’s for Janisa Johnson.
Sports
fbtw
Astrolabio ready to rumble

Astrolabio ready to rumble

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Filipino challenger Vincent Astrolabio won’t leave anything to chance in a bold bid to dethrone undefeated WBC bantamweight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with