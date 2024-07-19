MPBL: Nueva Ecija repels Iloilo; Negros nips Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines – The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards quelled the Iloilo United Royals' final rally to prevail, 78-73, on Friday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

With Iloilo threatening at 70-71, Nueva Ecija bunched six points to ease the pressure and proceed to tally its 14th win against 2 losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Robby Celiz powered the Rice Vanguards with 22 points and 10 rebounds, followed by John Wilson with 13 points and five rebounds.

Billy Robles posted 12 points and four rebounds, while Mer Jesper Ayaay added 11 points and six rebounds for Nueva Ecija.

Iloilo clawed back from a 58-67 deficit to move to within 68-69, dropped to 7-11 despite Mark Nonoy's 15-point, nine-assist, five-rebound, three-steal effort; CJ Catapusan's 14-point, seven-rebound output, France Diaz's 12-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, two-assist line; and Gwyne Capacio's 11-point, three-rebound contribution.

Earlier, Negros erected a 24-point spread and used it as buffer to nip Bacolod, 96-92, and improve to 8-11.

Buenaventura Raflores led the Negros Muscovados with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Bacolod tumbled to 1-18 despite the 30-point, 11-rebound, six-assist, four-steal explosion of Louie Vigil.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Friday with games pitting Zamboanga against Quezon City at 4 p.m., South Cotabato against Abra at 6 p.m., and Quezon against Pasay at 8 p.m.