^

Sports

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Aira Villegas (boxing)

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 7:15pm
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Aira Villegas (boxing)
Aira Villegas during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

Boxer Aira Villegas finally realized her Olympic dream this year. 

Villegas punched her ticket to Paris after securing the Olympic quota back in March. 

She will be competing in the 50-kilogram division and will try to get a crack at the Philippines’ first boxing gold medal in the quadrennial meet. 

Watch Villegas’ jab her way to the top of the competition on August 2, at around 2 a.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

AIRA VILLEGAS

BOXING

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team&rsquo;s progress

Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team’s progress

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women squad has shown vast improvement in their game following their stints in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

1 day ago
Just as expected, the Philippines, represented by Davao-NTB Wolves, blasted Italy-FilCom Basketball Association, 76-49, to...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

1 day ago
Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports apparel brand adidas has officially launched the exclusive fan merchandise for Team...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group stays perfect, annihilates Malaysian squad in Jones Cup

Strong Group stays perfect, annihilates Malaysian squad in Jones Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Strong Group-Pilipinas blew a double-digit lead and recovered just in time to obliterate Malaysia, 89-54, to remain spotless...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lee bucks stormy weather, rules LPGT Splendido in impressive pro debut

Lee bucks stormy weather, rules LPGT Splendido in impressive pro debut

2 hours ago
Jiwon Lee marked her professional debut in style, besting a stellar field in stormy conditions to win the ICTSI Splendido...
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympic Spotlight: EJ Obiena (pole vault)

Paris Olympic Spotlight: EJ Obiena (pole vault)

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The first Filipino to punch a ticket to Paris, pole vault star EJ Obiena is headed to his second straight Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Salas, Petro Gazz win one for the late Janisa Johnson

Salas, Petro Gazz win one for the late Janisa Johnson

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
This one’s for Janisa Johnson.
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Splendido Taal golf tilt: Lascu&ntilde;a leads with solid 67

ICTSI Splendido Taal golf tilt: Lascuña leads with solid 67

2 hours ago
Tony Lascuña emerged on top in the third round of the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship, overcoming an hour-long weather...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with