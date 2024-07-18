Paris Olympic Spotlight: Aira Villegas (boxing)

Boxer Aira Villegas finally realized her Olympic dream this year.

Villegas punched her ticket to Paris after securing the Olympic quota back in March.

She will be competing in the 50-kilogram division and will try to get a crack at the Philippines’ first boxing gold medal in the quadrennial meet.

Watch Villegas’ jab her way to the top of the competition on August 2, at around 2 a.m. (Manila time).