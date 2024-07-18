^

ICTSI Splendido Taal golf tilt: Lascuña leads with solid 67

July 18, 2024 | 5:58pm
Tony Lascuña.
LAUREL, Batangas – Tony Lascuña emerged on top in the third round of the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship, overcoming an hour-long weather delay and the formidable challenges of the course and elements here Thursday.

Displaying his experience and composure, Lascuña finished with a bogey-free 67, which included birdies on Nos. 13 and 15, netting him a two-stroke lead over LJ Go with a 204 total.

Pushed back by the suspended second round on Wednesday, the third round faced another hour delay due to heavy rains and a lightning threat. However, when play resumed late in the afternoon, it was the resilient Lascuña who thrived, outperforming opponents half his age.

“Playing against young rivals, I just enjoyed the game,” said Lascuña in Pilipino, downplaying his impressive round under such trying conditions, including challenging winds. “The weather really hurts my back when it gets wet, but I'm still happy with how I played.”

Holding a two-stroke advantage with a 12-under aggregate, the four-time Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner remained cautious about his chances for another victory but emphasized the importance of staying focused amid the expected charge from younger competitors.

“I don’t mind the scores or who is chasing me. At my age, it's just fairways and greens, and if given the chance to make a birdie, I hope I can capitalize on it,” added Lascuña.

Close on his heels is Go, who initially took control with a flawless frontside 33 and solidified his lead with back-to-back birdies from No. 10 before the weather interruption.

Unfortunately, Go's long game faltered after resumption, resulting in bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. He, however, managed to save a 68, trailing Lascuña by two strokes at 206.

“After the break, I think I didn’t warm up enough and hit way right into the trees on No. 14. I punched out and made a bogey,” rued Go, also mentioning errors on bad drives and recovery difficulties.

Nevertheless, he managed a lucky birdie from long range on No. 16 and plans an aggressive approach in his bid to become the first two-leg winner this season following a runaway triumph at Palos Verdes.

PGT Q-School topnotcher Aidric Chan also made a strong bid for his first career breakthrough, coming through with a four-birdie streak in five holes from No. 7. Despite a bogey on the 13th, Chan finished with a 69, placing him at third at 208, four strokes behind Lascuña, while earning a spot in the championship flight for the first time.

“I pushed my tee shot and failed to make up and down,” said Chan of his lone error. He also cited missed putts on Nos. 11 and 12 as setbacks.

“My eagle putt from 16 feet on the 11th and a four-footer for birdie on the next both lipped out. And those slowed me down, followed by a bogey. From there, I struggled to get back but stayed level until the finish,” Chan added.

Further back, Keanu Jahns carded a 70, placing him fourth at 209, while Russell Bautista surged with a 67 for solo fifth place at 211 followed by Fidel Concepcion and Angelo Que, who matched 72s and 212s, and Sean Ramos (71), Dino Villanueva (72), Kim Tae Soo (73), Rupert Zaragosa (73) and Daiya Suzuki (74).

Although the remaining contenders might seem too far behind to challenge for the championship, the unpredictable nature of the Splendido Taal course ensures that no lead is entirely secure.

