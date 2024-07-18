^

Sports

Chess prospect Cu continues rise, gains lead in Malaysia tiff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 2:54pm
Chess prospect Cu continues rise, gains lead in Malaysia tiff
Ivan Travis Cu.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines – The National Chess Federation of the Philippines has invested in the youth with hopes of producing a new Wesley So.

There is hope that Ivan Travis Cu could be a strong candidate for it.

Just less than two months after a strong runner-up finish in a strong Hanoi, Vietnam tilt, the prodigious 15-year-old FIDE master is at it again as he bested Mongolian FM Battulga Tenuunbold to barge into the lead after six rounds of the Eastern Asia Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia Thursday.

Cu, whose FIDE rating is now an impressive 2300, has now five points and shared No. 1 with Vietnamese Dang Anh Miunh and Malaysian FM Poh Yu Tian, who split the point, with five points each in the premier Open Under-18 side.

If he beats Poh in the seventh of this nine-round event, he will have a strong chance of topping the tournament and possibly earn an International Master title or norm.

It will also underscore people’s belief that he could end up like So, a former World No. 2 who was former world Fischer-Random champion.

For now though, Cu, who is part of the team backed by the NCFP, PSC and POC, likes to take it a step at a time.

Meanwhile, Tyrhone James Tabernilla trounced countryman Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica to zoom to the solo lead in the open U16 section with five points, or half a point ahead a three-player chase group of Li Dianqi of China, Hyunh Le Minh Hoang of Vietnam and Chan Wang Ip Boris of Hong Kong with 4.5 points apiece.

vuukle comment

CHESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team&rsquo;s progress

Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team’s progress

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women squad has shown vast improvement in their game following their stints in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

1 day ago
Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

1 day ago
Just as expected, the Philippines, represented by Davao-NTB Wolves, blasted Italy-FilCom Basketball Association, 76-49, to...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports apparel brand adidas has officially launched the exclusive fan merchandise for Team...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group stays perfect, annihilates Malaysian squad in Jones Cup

Strong Group stays perfect, annihilates Malaysian squad in Jones Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Strong Group-Pilipinas blew a double-digit lead and recovered just in time to obliterate Malaysia, 89-54, to remain spotless...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caitlin Clark sets new WNBA assists record

Caitlin Clark sets new WNBA assists record

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Another record was broken by WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.
Sports
fbtw
Eala trounces Dutch foe to advance in W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tilt

Eala trounces Dutch foe to advance in W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala barged into the next round of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain after sweeping the Netherlands’...
Sports
fbtw
Cabanag keys Caloocan MPBL win over Valenzuela

Cabanag keys Caloocan MPBL win over Valenzuela

5 hours ago
The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo leaned on Jeramer Cabanag to beat Valenzuela, 84-78, on Wednesday and gained traction in the...
Sports
fbtw
Buoyant Hamilton seeking to keep momentum and more records

Buoyant Hamilton seeking to keep momentum and more records

5 hours ago
A buoyant Lewis Hamilton heads into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix on the crest of a wave, seeking a record-increasing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with