Why Hyder Amil fights and represents the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Why do we fight?

Some fight to earn a living. Some because they grew up in a rough neighborhood and the language of violence is one thing they only know.

On the other hand, some, like Cebu-born Filipino-American Hyder Amil, first fought to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“I was physically abused as a kid by my father (of Turkish-Indian descent). When I saw my mom get it, and my sister was also abused, it made me angry. So I learned martial arts. It gave me the confidence to go about my day. It made me feel like a winner. It helped me protect my family. And because my dad wasn’t around, I had to make myself feel safe,” said Amil.

Hyder, his mother and his sister moved to the United States to escape the abuse of his father. Once they got there, it was like it didn’t end. The bullying — because they were different — continued.

When the bullying finally stopped, Amil channeled his skills into a higher plane — mixed martial arts.

Amil bared that he was not only a Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson fan growing up, but he also copied his style early on.

“My mission changed from protecting myself and my family to wanting to represent the Philippines and Asia by becoming the first Asian-born man to win a UFC championship,” he divulged on the eve of his second UFC match against Korean Lee Jeong Yeong — the final match of the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night Lemos versus Jandiroba that is slated for Sunday, July 21. The event will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Based on fight styles and fighter reputations, the Lee-Amil match is labeled as a candidate for Fight of the Night.

Amil (9-0-0) and Lee (11-1-0) both like to trade strikes. They are all-action men who like to mix it up.

“It is entirely possible someone is going to get knocked out,” he added. “If I don’t finish him, he will do the same to me. So we will grapple, strike, trade punch for punch, kick for kick. Someone could get knocked out.”

For this match, the 34-year old Amil is the underdog. Not that he cares. “My best matches are when I am the underdog,” he shrugged off.

The Korean has the height and reach advantage. In terms of striking, Amil holds the edge.

“Whatever the stats say, I have to go out there and win it.”

When Hyder Amil first began it was all rooted in self-defense. Today, he fights for something bigger – an Asian born male champion in the UFC, and to bring some glory to the Philippines and raise the awareness and build the skills of Filipinos.

That is why he fights.

UFC Fight Night Lemos vs Jandiroba will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel as well as on Blast TV on July 21, with the preliminary rounds getting underway at 5 a.m. and the main card at 7 a.m.