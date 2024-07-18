Lascuña surges to lead by 1 as PGT resumes play

LAUREL, Batangas – Tony Lascuña battled through rainy and windy conditions early Thursday, carding a 68 to take control by one stroke over Lloyd Go at the completion of the second round of the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship here.

The adverse weather conditions brought out the best and worst from the 42 players who faced the elements, causing tumultuous play after Tuesday’s rain forced the suspension of the second round. As play resumed, Lascuña emerged at the top with a seven-under 137 total, just one stroke ahead of Go, who posted a stellar 67 for a 138.

Keanu Jahns (69), Aidric Chan (71), Clyde Mondilla (72) and Daiya Suzuki (72) all posted identical 139s, making the competition tight. Rupert Zaragosa, who shot the round’s only other five-under card, Fidel Concepcion (71), Angelo Que (72) and Kim Tae Soo (72) all stood at 140, setting the stage for an exciting final 36 holes of the $2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI.

“The course is still in good condition despite the weather, but I don't like the rain because it affects my back, making it difficult for me to turn,” said the 53-year-old Lascuña, acknowledging his physical limitations. “I’ll just enjoy the game and continue what I did in the first two days. If it’s meant to be, then great, if not, there’s always the next tournament.”

Go, despite the challenges, managed a birdie on the eighth hole to cap his impressive 67, positioning himself for another championship bid after his convincing win at Palos Verdes last March.

“It was windy and rainy this morning, making it tougher compared to yesterday,” said Go, who fired five birdies against a bogey before play was halted Wednesday. “I aim to play my best and make as many birdies as I can. It’s going to be a low-scoring week because it’s wet. Driving well is crucial here – if you hit the fairway, it’s easy. But with two more days to go and no weather delays, it’s anyone’s game.”

Mondilla acknowledged the weather's impact, calling it a survival challenge. “The course conditions are tough, affecting tee shots. I hope the weather improves,” said the recent Caliraya Springs leg champion.

Chan, for his part, saw the suspension as beneficial, allowing him to reset and adjust.

“The suspension helped me. I missed some short putts for birdie before it stopped. Today, I managed to get one more birdie before the third round,” said the PGT Q-School topnotcher. “The weather is calming, though mentally draining. Physically, it’s manageable.”

Suzuki, aiming to redeem himself after a wavering finish in the second round, is also a strong contender. Que, Kim Tae Soo, Concepcion and Zaragosa, whose 67 revived hopes for a second championship after his Iloilo triumph last year, are also expected to make significant moves.

Lakewood Championship winner Sean Ramos and Gabriel Manotoc rebounded from 74s with superb 68s, sharing 13th place at 142 alongside Jhonnel Ababa and Reymon Jaraula (70s), Hyun Ho Rho (69), and Ryan Monsalve (72), all within five strokes of the lead with 36 holes to play in the sixth leg of this year's circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Jobim Carlos carded a 76, while Albin Engino and Kuresh Samanodi matched 77s for 150s, securing the last three qualifying spots at joint 40th. Notables who missed the cut included Zanieboy Gialon (81-153), Jay Bayron (76-155) and Rufino Bayron (79-159).