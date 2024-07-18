Lee closes in on win, history in LPGT Splendido golf tilt

LAUREL, Batangas – Jiwon Lee moved on the brink of a historic breakthrough, pulling ahead of a packed ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship leaderboard with a second consecutive 73, underscoring her readiness for recognition as she aims for her first Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) victory as a professional.

Coming off a surprising win at the LPGT Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan City last month, Lee's sudden death victory over seasoned Chihiro Ikeda, while still an amateur, and her dominant performances in this year's Junior PGT prompted her transition to the professional ranks.

Despite tough conditions on Wednesday, Lee carded a 73 and completed the weather-suspended second round with another one-over card early Tuesday. She showcased her composure and class, taking control with a 146 total.

Lee started with a birdie early Wednesday but faced three straight bogeys from No. 5. She bounced back, however, with a run of pars and a clutch birdie on the 14th at resumption, building a two-stroke cushion over Mikha Fortuna and Marvi Monsalve heading into the final round of the 54-hole, P750,000 championship.

“I had some errors from the fifth hole and lost my momentum, which made me nervous. But the stoppage on No. 11 helped me reset and regain my focus,” said the 16-year-old Lee.

In control, Lee plans to play conservatively in the final round, seeking to become the first junior golfer to win an LPGT championship on her pro debut.

“I will try to play it safe and keep my score low,” Lee said of her final round strategy for a shot at the P101,250 purse. “I won’t go aggressive but will enjoy the moment.”

Fortuna and Monsalve, both at 148 after rounds of 72 and 73, respectively, are poised to challenge Lee.

Mafy Singson, the 2022 champion as an amateur, rebounded from a 77 with a 73, tying with erstwhile clubhouse leader Florence Bisera at 150.

Bisera struggled at the resumption, making a bogey on No. 11, a double bogey on the 13th, and further miscues on Nos. 15 and 16 resulted in a 76, dropping her to joint fourth.

Fortuna, however, fought back with closing back-to-back birdies, including a 20-yard chip-in on the last hole, salvaging an even-par round.

“I didn’t pressure myself, just played cool and hit the ball. I was lucky with the chip-in birdie on the last hole,” said Fortuna, aiming for her second career victory after winning the Match Play Championship at The Country Club last year.

“The stoppage allowed me to re-focus. I stayed calm and patient, hitting one shot at a time. I’ll continue the same approach in the last 18 holes,” she added.

Monsalve, who briefly crowded Lee at the top after a birdie on No. 12, rued a double bogey on the 14th.

“I miscalculated my approach shot due to the wind, hitting it short by 40 yards. I babied my third shot and missed a four-footer for bogey,” she said.

Despite the setback, Monsalve parred the last four holes to tie Fortuna.

“I’ll do my best to beat the course, but I’ll be extra cautious to avoid slipping,” said Monsalve of her final round game plan.

Kim Minyeong fired the tournament-best 71 to move to sixth at 151, while Sarah Ababa carded a 75 for a 152, followed by Kayla Nocum with a 77. Harmie Constantino, winner of three of the first five legs of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., rebounded from a 79 with a 75, tying for ninth at 154 with Laurea Duque, Gretchen Villacencio and Chihiro Ikeda.