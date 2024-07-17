^

Sports

Inclement weather halts PGT, LPGT play

Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 6:05pm
Inclement weather halts PGT, LPGT play

LAUREL, Batangas – Adverse weather conditions forced the suspension of the second round of both the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT, with only a handful of players able to complete the 36-hole play in the men’s side Wednesday here.

In a statement, the organizing body, Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI) announced that the completion of the unfinished second round would start at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, with the third round set to resume before 10 a.m.

After a two-hour stoppage due to a lightning threat, the PGTI decided to suspend the round altogether as heavy rains continued to batter the Splendido Taal Golf Club and nearby areas.

When play was halted, Keanu Jahns and Daiya Suzuki shared the clubhouse lead with completed 36-hole totals of five-under 139 after rounds of 69 and 72, respectively.

“I have a good chance, but I’m not really thinking about it. I’m trying not to get ahead of myself,” said Jahns, who hit two birdies on the back nine and added two more in the last four holes on the front to offset a lone miscue on No. 3.

“You need a lot of patience playing this course. I could’ve converted more birdies if it weren’t for the strong wind, but 69 is a good score, so I’ll take it,” added the Fil-German shotmaker.

Suzuki, who tied Clyde Mondilla and Kim Min Seong with 67s Tuesday, took solo control with a stirring eagle-birdie start from No. 10. However, he dropped strokes on Nos. 13 and 14, which he regained with birdies on Nos. 16 and 2.

But the 25-year-old Japanese faltered at the finish, holing out with a wet double-bogey on the par-3 No. 8 and a bogey on the last.

“Bad finish,” said Suzuki. “I try to shoot five-under tomorrow (Thursday).”

However, Tony Lascuña, who shot a 69 in the first round, posted a running six-under aggregate after carding four birdies and one bogey through 12 holes.

Early morning starters Kim Tae Soo and Angelo Que completed their second round with matching 72s, resulting in 140 totals. Rupert Zaragosa also impressed in the morning wave, posting an eagle-spiked five-under card through 12 holes, matching Aidric Chan, Kim Min Seong, and Mondilla’s running four-under totals before play was stopped.

Chan had an even-par round through 12 holes, Kim had a one-over card with three holes to play, and Mondilla struggled after an eagle-birdie start from No. 10, fumbling with two bogeys and a triple-bogey on No. 16 against one more birdie for a one-over card with six holes to play.

Forty players and ties will advance to the final 36 holes of the P2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI, with the projected cutoff score at six-over 149.

In the Ladies PGT, Florence Bisera bounced back from a bogey start on No. 1 with birdies on the second and seventh holes, grabbing the clubhouse lead from first-round leader Jiwon Lee with a one-over aggregate after nine holes.

Lee, who had initially increased her lead to two with a birdie on No. 1, made three straight bogeys from No. 5 and slipped to joint second with Marvi Monsalve at three-over scores. Monsalve parred the first nine holes.

Sarah Ababa carded an even 36 for a running five-over total, while Mafy Singson and Rev Alcantara matched one-over cards at the front to tie Mikha Fortuna and Chihiro Ikeda with six-over aggregates. Fortuna wavered with a two-over frontside, while Ikeda struggled with a 39.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, dead at age 69

Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, dead at age 69

8 hours ago
Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former NBA player and father of Basketball Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

2 days ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with