Familiar imports back for PBA Governors' Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 5:29pm
Familiar imports back for PBA Governors' Cup
Allen Durnham drives against Justin Brownlee

MANILA, Philippines -- Some old imports will be returning in the PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup next month.

According to the PBA, Allen Durham will be returning to the fold for the Meralco Bolts as the hulking 36-year-old will be the team’s foreign reinforcement in the season opening conference.

He has been the resident import of the Bolts in the past, but has played in Japan B.League since 2020.

The 36-year-old Durham will be the main man for a Meralco team that won a breakthrough championship in the PBA Philippine Cup last month.

As expected, Justin Brownlee will also be back for another tour of duty with Barangay Ginebra.

He skipped last year’s Commissioner’s Cup after being slapped with a suspension due to a positive test result in the wake of Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal win in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters also tapped former NLEX import Aaron Fuller as an import.

Aside from these old faces, the Magnolia Hotshots and the Blackwater Bossing will be fielding former NBA players.

Magnolia will have Glenn Robinson III as a foreign reinforcement.

Robinson, who played in the NBA from 2014 to 2021, averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his career.

He was also a slam dunk champion.

Blackwater, on the other hand, tapped Ricky Ledo as an import.

He earlier played for the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks before having stints in the NBA D. League, Puerto Rico, Turkiye, Italy, Poland, China, Greece and Taiwan.

