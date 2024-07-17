Passionate Filipinos take Mobile Legends esports to new heights in MSC

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans and players alike have risen to the occasion in the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC).

Filipinos arrived in droves during the all-Filipino team semifinals, prompting organizers to add seats in the packed Amazon Arena as Filipinos watched their countrymen play.

"[Filipinos] love everything Filipino, it's just part of our heritage. When you ask for any Filipino crowd, for any event, they will come in big numbers. We're very thankful for the support from the Filipino community [in Riyadh]," said Francis Ramon Torrest, third secretary and vice consul of the Philippine Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Though there were some expectations that the battle between Team Liquid Echo and Falcons AP Bren would draw in a crowd, the enthusiasm of Filipinos, cheering and roaring at the venue, made the event worthwhile.

"Transparently, there were some expectations, especially since we would be having two very popular Filipino teams. It's very pleasing and extremely happy to see the passionate Filipino fans supporting their team," said Moonton Games Head of Esports for Middle East and North Africa, Jaime Cruz.

He adds, "It's the vitality of these fans, to just show their passion, regardless of where they are in the world. I think one of the biggest testaments to how the Filipino people have been elevating esports globally is how many Filipino players and coaches we have in our MPL MENA teams. In almost every team, we have at least one Filipino. It's a very strong proof that Filipinos elevate the scene locally and globally."

For Foreign Service Officer of the Department of Foreign Affairs and MLBB support-mage player Andre Estanislao, the many Filipino players that join international teams is a testament that MLBB is not just confined in Asia and that the Filipino imports shine a spotlight on our country.

"We hope our players bring with them the culture and the pride of the Philippines. It's wonderful to hear our players speak the language but it's also heartwarming when our Filipino players teach their teammates about our beautiful culture. Esports [and] Mobile Legends is a fantastic way to build bridges one rank game at a time," said Estanislao.