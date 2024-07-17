^

Barefield pivotal to Blackwater’s PBA title hopes, says Cariaso

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 10:59am
The Blackwater Bossing picked Sedrick Barefield second overall in the PBA Draft.
MANILA, Philippines – Sedrick Barefield has the capacity to move the Blackwater Bossing not just one, but two steps forward, head coach Jeffrey Cariaso said. 

Barefield, a well-traveled cager, was selected second overall by Blackwater on Sunday’s PBA Draft. 

Cariaso said that his new lead guard is expected to be a big game-changer for the team, which won just a total of five games last season. 

“We hope [that Barefield is a game-changer]. Again, why are we here if we’re trying to win a championship? We feel like he gives us not just one step forward but two steps forward. That’s how good he is,” he said. 

“We all know how hard our game is and there’s a lot of things that have to happen. Our younger guys that we’re relying on will have to step up and make the next level, play on another level and again, we feel like him coming on board will boost what we’re building,” he added. 

“We’re looking forward to having him.” 

After four years playing collegiate basketball for the Southern Methodist University and Universtiy of Utah, Barefield played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League. 

He also had stints at the Lithuanian Basketball League, P.League+, T1 league, East Asia Super League and Basketball Africa League. 

Cariaso added that they “did a little bit of homework” on Barefield, and they heard “nothing but good things.” 

“Hard worker, coachable, good locker room guy, and obviously, the court stuff is something that’s undeniable. We’re happy.”

