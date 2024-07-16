Suzuki gains share of Splendido lead after late birdie

LAUREL, Batangas – Daiya Suzuki birdied the 18th hole, delivering an eagle-spiked 67 to catch Clyde Mondilla and Min Seong Kim at the helm at the start of the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship here Tuesday.

Mondilla and Kim had earlier endured last-hole mishaps on opposite nines to match five-under cards under preferred lies, enabling Suzuki to gain a share of the lead in what promises to be a wild, wide-open battle for glory in the $2-million championship marking the resumption of the Philippine Golf Tour after a five-week hiatus.

Aidric Chan rattled off six birdies after a bogey start, showcasing a stellar performance since topping the PGT Q-School. However, the former national team standout closed out with another bogey on the 18th to card a 68, slipping to joint second with Angelo Que and Tae Soo Kim, who both matched 32-36 nines.

Que, winner at the Philippine Masters, also marked his round with an eagle on No. 2, while Tae Soo Kim shot eight birdies, including four straight from the second, against four bogeys.

Building on the momentum of his pro-am victory on Monday, Tony Lascuña birdied seven of the first 11 holes in breezy conditions under varying skies. However, he faltered with three straight bogeys from No. 12 and though he recovered his composure with a birdie on the 15th, the four-time Order of Merit winner overshot the demanding par-3 17th and ended up with a double-bogey for a 69.

He dropped to joint seventh with Fidel Concepcion, who parred the last nine holes for a 33-36.

Late-hole struggles defined the chase for first-day honors in the event sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., which drew the country’s best, a slew of foreign aces, and numerous young guns ready to seize every opportunity presented by the rolling layout.

Mondilla played the seven-hole stretch from No. 5 in seven-under, highlighting his remarkable feat with four consecutive birdies starting at No. 7 and making an eagle on the par-5 11th.

Relying on his big drives, the Bukidnon native birdied three long holes and eagled the fourth, underscoring his readiness for a second win this year following an impressive triumph at Caliraya Springs.

An errant drive on the par-4 13th, however, led to a double bogey. Though he birdied No. 15, he faltered at the finish, missing the 18th green and failing to get up-and-down.

Despite this, he remained optimistic about his chances, saying: “I had three driving errors that cost me four strokes, so I could have been nine-under today. But it’s okay, at least the momentum is there.”

Mondilla hit a solid drive on the 11th and struck a superb second shot from 140 yards to 16 feet, draining the putt.

“The game went well, just sticking to the game plan. But when it’s windy here, it’s really tough,” said Mondilla, who also gained from the elements. “It’s an advantage for long hitters in the wind, so I take positions on the par-5s.”

Suzuki drew some luck after celebrating his 25th birthday last Monday. He dominated the par-5 No. 2 for an early eagle and overcame two bogeys with five birdies, including one on the last hole. He mentioned that his bogeys on Nos. 5 and 10 fired him up.

“I got angry with those mistakes, and it helped me come back,” said Suzuki, who hit a 4-iron second shot from 240 yards on the second hole and buried a 12-foot eagle putt.

“The game plan is to focus on driving and putting,” added Suzuki, whose best finish after five legs of the PGT was eighth at the Philippine Masters.

Min Seong Kim, on the other hand, also missed grabbing the solo lead with a miscue on the ninth, his closing hole, after a solid backside 33 and four birdies against a bogey at the front.

A host of others stayed within striking distance, with Art Arbole, Elee Bisera, Keanu Jahns, Ryan Monsalve and Dino Villanueva carding identical 70s. Lloyd Go shot a 71, while Jhonnel Ababa, Rico Depilo, Zanieboy Gialon, Reymon Jaraula and Chon Koo Kang matched par 72s.

Meanwhile, Guido van der Valk withdrew after a two-over card after nine holes due to a shoulder injury.