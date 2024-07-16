Jordan rules 1st Newgen-ABP Golf Invitational tourney

Robert Jordan (2nd from right) holds his trophy as he poses with (from left) Chad Borja, Pramod Kumar, vice president and head of Business–APAC Newgen Software, and Group CEO and ABP founder Sumit Dutta during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Asialink CEO Robert Jordan emerged as the overall champion of the first Newgen-ASEAN Business Partners Golf Invitational held at Manila Southwoods’ Legends course in Carmona, Cavite last weekend, finishing with a net 69 and securing victory via a lower handicap.

Singer-artist Chad Borja clinched the Class A title with a net 69, edging out ABP CEO Jun de Dios, who posted a net 71, while Carlo Enanosa claimed the Class B trophy with a net 72, nipping fellow Union Bank official AJ Atienza, who scored a net 73, in the 18-hole tournament.

The event saw almost full participation from invited guests, featuring 46 top executives and industry leaders from major organizations such as GSIS, Union Bank, RCBC, Philippine National Bank (PNB), BDO Life, Insular Life, Malayan Insurance, Allianz PNB, Etiqa Insurance, First Philippine Holdings Group, National Development Corporation, various fintechs, and many others.

The tournament transcended the sport itself, serving as a melting pot for ideas and innovations. Discussions centered on cutting-edge AI solutions poised to revolutionize the digital landscape in the Philippines.

“The event offered an ideal backdrop for meaningful conversations about the future of technology and business integration,” said Pramod Kumar, Head of Business – APAC, Newgen Software. “Newgen Software and ASEAN Business Partners remain committed to leading digital transformation across the region.”

The success of the tournament marked the beginning of a series of initiatives designed to integrate these technologies, setting the stage for a future where AI plays a crucial role in business transformation.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities, while the ASEAN Business Partners is the leading B2B digital aggregator in Asia.