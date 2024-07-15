^

ICTSI Splendido golf tilt: Constantino guns for 4th win

July 15, 2024 | 8:20pm
ICTSI Splendido golf tilt: Constantino guns for 4th win
Harmie Constantino.
Pilipinas Golf

LAUREL, Batangas – Amid the rising attention on debuting pro Jiwon Lee, seasoned campaigner Harmie Constantino sees an opportunity to ease the pressure as she guns for her fourth leg win at the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship, which begins Tuesday here.

Constantino, known for her resilience and skill, has a history of overcoming challenges. She claimed victory at Palos Verdes, made a surprising comeback to defeat Princess Superal and Pauline del Rosario for the Caliraya crown, and outlasted Gretchen Villacencio in a thrilling second playoff hole to secure the Philippine Masters title for the second consecutive year.

Despite her achievements, Constantino and her fellow professionals, including Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, and Villacencio, were overshadowed by Lee’s exceptional performance at the Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan City last month.

The Korean junior golfer secured a remarkable win over Ikeda on the second extra hole, a feat that showcased her potential and prompted her transition to the professional ranks.

Lee’s dominance in the first two legs of this year’s Junior PGT also underscored her readiness for the professional arena. However, while winning a professional tournament as an amateur is impressive, competing against seasoned pros as peers presents a new set of challenges.
"My expectation for the week is to stay focused on every shot. Splendido is a challenging course, where one mistake can have big consequences," said Lee. "I'll try to stay out of trouble and enjoy the challenge. I'll stay positive until the end, hoping for good results."
This guarantees intense competition from the outset, as Lee is set to face Ababa and Bisera in an early test of her abilities at 8:40 a.m. on No. 1 of Splendido Taal Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Constantino braces for a spirited duel with Ikeda and Villacencio in the next group at 8:50 a.m., with the trio also gaining a view of Lee’s prowess.

“We’ll see what she’s made of as a pro,” said Ikeda of Lee.

Mafy Singson, who triumphed in this event as an amateur in 2022, is equally determined to repeat her success as a professional. She faces Mikha Fortuna and Kayla Nocum in the 8:30 a.m. flight on No. 1.

Seoyun Kim also looms as a top challenger, along with Laurea Duque and Marvi Monsalve, who will start at the back nine at 8:35 a.m.

The presence of these formidable players guarantees an exciting and competitive tournament right from the first shot, setting the stage for a gripping showdown among some of the sport’s most promising talents.

