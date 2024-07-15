ICTSI Splendido fires off with formidable roster primed for intense play

LAUREL, Batangas – The ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship kicks off Tuesday, July 16, featuring champions from the first five legs of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour, along with the winner of the prestigious The Country Club Invitational and the top performer of the PGT Q-School.

With such a formidable roster, including seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, the P2 million tournament promises intense competition and thrilling performances as these top players ensure that the event will be both unpredictable and highly exciting, showcasing the best of Philippine golf.

Apo leg champion Jhonnel Ababa faces off with Caliraya Springs stage winner Clyde Mondilla and former Q-School topnotcher Hyun Ho Rho at 7:10 a.m. on No. 1, while Lloyd Go, who scored a breakthrough at Palos Verdes, slugs it out with recent TCC Invitational winner and four-time Order of Merit titlist Tony Lascuña and Rupert Zaragosa in the next flight at 7:20 a.m.

Angelo Que, who snapped a long title spell with a commanding victory at the Philippine Masters, and multi-titled Guido van der Valk test Sean Ramos’ mettle at the challenging course which requires length and precision.

Ramos upstaged Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña in a thrilling final round showdown at the Lakewood Championship last month. Demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure, the young gun managed to overcome two of the Tour’s most esteemed players to secure his first victory.

But the 20-year-old Ramos will need more than poise and guts to compete against Que and van der Valk in the first half of the 72-hole championship marking the resumption of the 10-stage circuit sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Aiming to become the first player to score back-to-back victories this year, Ramos remains unfazed by the credentials of his rivals even as he emphasized the importance of putting and overall game improvement.

“I just want to do and get better every tournament,” said Ramos, who expressed confidence in his competitive form after participating in the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam and Malaysia during the PGT break.

“But I’m confident, and I hope to get another one (win) this week,” he added.

The rest of the stellar field also seek the top podium on Friday with Aidric Chan, the recent Q-School topnotcher, launching his campaign against fellow young gun Ryan Monsalve and veteran Jay Bayron at 7 a.m., also on the first hole.

Others tipped to contend are Zanieboy Gialon, Elee Bisera, Nilo Salahog, Michael Bibat, Keanu Jahns, Art Arbole, Daiya Suzuki, Dino Villanueva, Marvin Dumandan, Kristoffer Arevalo, Lanz Uy and Ivan Monsalve.