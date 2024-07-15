^

Sports

ICTSI Splendido fires off with formidable roster primed for intense play

Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 7:15pm
ICTSI Splendido fires off with formidable roster primed for intense play
Clyde Mondilla.
Pilipinas Golf

LAUREL, Batangas – The ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship kicks off Tuesday, July 16, featuring champions from the first five legs of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour, along with the winner of the prestigious The Country Club Invitational and the top performer of the PGT Q-School.

With such a formidable roster, including seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, the P2 million tournament promises intense competition and thrilling performances as these top players ensure that the event will be both unpredictable and highly exciting, showcasing the best of Philippine golf.

Apo leg champion Jhonnel Ababa faces off with Caliraya Springs stage winner Clyde Mondilla and former Q-School topnotcher Hyun Ho Rho at 7:10 a.m. on No. 1, while Lloyd Go, who scored a breakthrough at Palos Verdes, slugs it out with recent TCC Invitational winner and four-time Order of Merit titlist Tony Lascuña and Rupert Zaragosa in the next flight at 7:20 a.m.

Angelo Que, who snapped a long title spell with a commanding victory at the Philippine Masters, and multi-titled Guido van der Valk test Sean Ramos’ mettle at the challenging course which requires length and precision.

Ramos upstaged Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña in a thrilling final round showdown at the Lakewood Championship last month. Demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure, the young gun managed to overcome two of the Tour’s most esteemed players to secure his first victory.

But the 20-year-old Ramos will need more than poise and guts to compete against Que and van der Valk in the first half of the 72-hole championship marking the resumption of the 10-stage circuit sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Aiming to become the first player to score back-to-back victories this year, Ramos remains unfazed by the credentials of his rivals even as he emphasized the importance of putting and overall game improvement.

“I just want to do and get better every tournament,” said Ramos, who expressed confidence in his competitive form after participating in the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam and Malaysia during the PGT break.

“But I’m confident, and I hope to get another one (win) this week,” he added.

The rest of the stellar field also seek the top podium on Friday with Aidric Chan, the recent Q-School topnotcher, launching his campaign against fellow young gun Ryan Monsalve and veteran Jay Bayron at 7 a.m., also on the first hole.

Others tipped to contend are Zanieboy Gialon, Elee Bisera, Nilo Salahog, Michael Bibat, Keanu Jahns, Art Arbole, Daiya Suzuki, Dino Villanueva, Marvin Dumandan, Kristoffer Arevalo, Lanz Uy and Ivan Monsalve.

vuukle comment

CLYDE MONDILLA

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU arrange title showdown

NU, FEU arrange title showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
National U zeroed in on another volleyball title by routing Letran, 25-19,25-18, 25-21, to make it to the finals of the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

21 hours ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Tough field vies in ICTSI Splendido

Tough field vies in ICTSI Splendido

21 hours ago
Coming off a long hiatus, Sean Ramos is set to showcase the same solid form that earned him his breakthrough victory on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Argentina defeats Colombia to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeats Colombia to win record 16th Copa America

8 hours ago
Lautaro Martinez scored the extra-time winner as defending champions Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum: Philippine Olympic chief to tackle Paris campaign

PSA Forum: Philippine Olympic chief to tackle Paris campaign

8 hours ago
The country’s top Olympic official graces the final Forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
BTS' Jin proud torchbearer for Paris Olympics

BTS' Jin proud torchbearer for Paris Olympics

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
BTS member Jin embarked on the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Falcons AP Bren falls to Selangor Red Giants as MSC berth remains elusive

Falcons AP Bren falls to Selangor Red Giants as MSC berth remains elusive

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
A Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup (MSC) appearance is still the missing piece for Falcons AP Bren as it was thwarted...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with