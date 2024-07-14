Reig, Burgos rule 5150 Bohol triathlon

BOHOL – Two years after stunning a stellar field in the 5150 Subic, Irienold Reig, Jr. showcased his potential once again by dominating the men’s category of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol, capturing the overall crown on Panglao Island Sunday.

Erika Burgos, on the other hand, reasserted her dominance in the women’s category, repeating her victory in the 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike and 10 km run race of the event held under the Olympic-style setup at one of the country’s top triathlon hubs.

However, the 5150 Bohol event was marred by tragedy during the first leg of the competition.

In an official statement, the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon expressed deep sorrow: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of a race participant at 5150 Bohol. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion, with event medical personnel providing support onsite before transporting to hospital where the athlete sadly passed away.”

The statement continued: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support. We appreciate the quick work of onsite safety personnel who provide the athlete with medical support.”

Despite this somber incident, Reig’s standout performance was notable. The rising star from Quezon City took charge right from the opening swim leg, clocking 19:32. He then thwarted Satar Salem’s charge in the bike segment with a time of 1:00:46, finishing strong in the closing run stage (38:25) under overcast skies.

Reig finished with an overall time of 2:03:32 and also claimed the age group honors in the 20-24 division. This performance far surpassed his clocking in his breakthrough win in Subic in 2022, where he timed 2:12:49 to claim both the overall crown and the age-group category (15-19).

Joshua Ramos placed second in 2:09:06 with leg times of 19:38 (swim), 1:02:32 (bike) and 41:37 (run), while Paul Jumamil took third place honors in 2:10:46 from times of 21:52, 1:00:22 and 43:48.

Salem, the 2022 winner here, posted the best time in bike (58:39) but settled for a 21:19 clocking in swim and 45:39 in run to wind up fifth in 2:11:02 behind fourth placer Edgie Arances, who also clocked 2:11:02 with leg times of 23:44. 1:02:57 and 39:25.

Burgos similarly stamped her class early in her side of the race. She clocked 20:30 in the swim, slowed down in the bike segment in 1:12:41, but like Reig, finished strong with a 42:07 run to claim the women’s overall title by seven minutes in 2:20:26 in the event was organized by The IRONMAN Group Philippines/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Burgos matched Reig’s feat by capturing the 20-24 trophy.

Katrina Salazar came in second in 2:07:21 with leg times of 21:31 (swim), 1:14:46 (bike) and 45:52 (run), while last year’s runner-up Leyann Ramo failed to sustain a big bike performance and settled for third in 2:27:56 with leg clocking of 23:48, 1:10:51 and 46:58 in the race sponsored by Sun Life Philippines.

Other age-group winners were (women’s) Khimberly Paquibot (20-25) (2:43:07); Ramo (30-34) (2:27:56); Lyllian Grace Banzon (35-39) (2:37:24); Patricia Anne Castillo (40-44) (2:49:57); Glena Rose Alejado-Lim (45-49) (2:50:34); Luzviminda Pine (50-54) (3:13:35); Celma Hitalia (55-59) (2:48:32); and Jo Cudmore (60-64) (3:41:11);

(Men’s) Daireic Keith Cañete (15-19) (2:14:03); Salem (25-29) (2:11:02); Jumamil (30-34) (2:10:46); Kristiane Glendale Lim (35-39) (2:14:18); Arthur Abogado (40-44) (2:14:21); Wendill Gaco (45-49) (2:32:00); Roman Menz (50-54) (2:27:15); Andreas Goros (55-59) (2:31:30); Robert Shannon (60-64) (2:46:58); Nick Cudmore (65-69) (3:05:54) and Eliseo Villanueva (70-74) (4:12:59).