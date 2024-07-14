Riot Games Partners with TNC for PC Cafe Revival Program

MANILA, Philippines – League of Legends developer Riot Games has partnered with cyber cafe franchise TNC Cyber Cafe for a PC cafe revival program— Riot Unlocked — that aims to bring back the pre-pandemic popularity of computer shops in the country and make League of Legends more accessible to Filipinos.

“We’re thrilled to debut Riot Unlocked, especially at a time when we’re witnessing a heightened competitive gaming scene in the country and Pinoy gamers are showing a stronger sense of community. In addition to making our games more accessible to Pinoy gamers, this program also pays homage to what's deemed to be the root of Pinoy gaming culture: the computer shops,” said Joel Guzman, country manager of Riot Games Philippines.

"This initiative is a key part of TNC's renewed vision of going beyond gaming. And we are very thrilled to partner with Riot Games Philippines for the pilot run of Riot Unlocked. Our missions align perfectly in reinvigorating gaming communities by making PC titles more accessible to Filipino gamers through TNC Cyber Cafes, to not only bring back the pre-pandemic glory days of computer shops, but also foster a stronger sense of community with Filipino players,” shared Eric Redulfin, CEO of TNC Group.

Riot Unlocked will have a three-month pilot run and promises a premium League of Legends gaming experience to computer shop regulars. It will offer exclusive League of Legends perks such as unlocked champions, XP boosts, LAN tournaments, and access to thousands of skins available to the players who will play at any of TNC’s participating branches during the pilot run of the program.

“Riot Unlocked aims to turn PC Cafes into a community hub where like-minded people can congregate and enjoy Riot Games’ portfolio. It’s our way of thanking our loyal players and encouraging more of them to enjoy gaming at PC cafes, where the community vibe is unbeatable. We’re optimistic that partnering with PC cafes will pave the way for a more solid community experience for Pinoy gamers and will be pivotal in our mission to bring League of Legends Philippines back to its glory days,” said Kimi Salazar, MOBA brand manager at Riot Games Philippines.

The pilot run of Riot Unlocked will be on July at 13 TNC Cyber Cafe branches. For Metro Manila, participating cafes are TNC Cyber Cafe in Lerma, Loyola, P Noval, Morayta, and Welcome Rotonda. Outside the metro, Riot Unlocked will be available in TNC Cyber Cafe Dasmariñas Cavite, Lipa, Salitran, Digos, Bacolod USLS, Tagbilaran, Cebu HQ and Butuan.