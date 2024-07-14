^

Sports

Riot Games Partners with TNC for PC Cafe Revival Program

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 3:22pm
Riot Games Partners with TNC for PC Cafe Revival Program

MANILA, Philippines – League of Legends developer Riot Games has partnered with cyber cafe franchise TNC Cyber Cafe for a PC cafe revival program— Riot Unlocked — that aims to bring back the pre-pandemic popularity of computer shops in the country and make League of Legends more accessible to Filipinos.

“We’re thrilled to debut Riot Unlocked, especially at a time when we’re witnessing a heightened competitive gaming scene in the country and Pinoy gamers are showing a stronger sense of community. In addition to making our games more accessible to Pinoy gamers, this program also pays homage to what's deemed to be the root of Pinoy gaming culture: the computer shops,” said Joel Guzman, country manager of Riot Games Philippines.

"This initiative is a key part of TNC's renewed vision of going beyond gaming. And we are very thrilled to partner with Riot Games Philippines for the pilot run of Riot Unlocked. Our missions align perfectly in reinvigorating gaming communities by making PC titles more accessible to Filipino gamers through TNC Cyber Cafes, to not only bring back the pre-pandemic glory days of computer shops, but also foster a stronger sense of community with Filipino players,” shared Eric Redulfin, CEO of TNC Group.

Riot Unlocked will have a three-month pilot run and promises a premium League of Legends gaming experience to computer shop regulars. It will offer exclusive League of Legends perks such as unlocked champions, XP boosts, LAN tournaments, and access to thousands of skins available to the players who will play at any of TNC’s participating branches during the pilot run of the program.

“Riot Unlocked aims to turn PC Cafes into a community hub where like-minded people can congregate and enjoy Riot Games’ portfolio. It’s our way of thanking our loyal players and encouraging more of them to enjoy gaming at PC cafes, where the community vibe is unbeatable. We’re optimistic that partnering with PC cafes will pave the way for a more solid community experience for Pinoy gamers and will be pivotal in our mission to bring League of Legends Philippines back to its glory days,” said Kimi Salazar, MOBA brand manager at Riot Games Philippines.

The pilot run of Riot Unlocked will be on July at 13 TNC Cyber Cafe branches. For Metro Manila, participating cafes are TNC Cyber Cafe in Lerma, Loyola, P Noval, Morayta, and Welcome Rotonda. Outside the metro, Riot Unlocked will be available in TNC Cyber Cafe Dasmariñas Cavite, Lipa, Salitran, Digos, Bacolod USLS, Tagbilaran, Cebu HQ and Butuan.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Converge has eyes glued to Baltazar

Converge has eyes glued to Baltazar

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Though Converge is keeping its cards close to its chest, FiberXers coach Aldin Ayo has given a hint on their No. 1 pick in...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Christian Standhardinger wanted out

Cone says Christian Standhardinger wanted out

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra badly needed to infuse fresh legs in its fold that it couldn’t wait for today’s PBA Season 49...
Sports
fbtw
Rematch on grass: Djokovic vs Alcaraz

Rematch on grass: Djokovic vs Alcaraz

15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic swept past Lorenzo Musetti on Friday to book a second successive Wimbledon final against defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Euro 2024: Moment of truth for Spain, England

Euro 2024: Moment of truth for Spain, England

15 hours ago
A brilliant Spain team featuring teenage sensation Lamine Yamal stands between England and a first major men’s international...
Sports
fbtw

Big City bets make big move

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Palarong Pambansa’s sleeping giant has awakened.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caelan Tiongson's PBA dream finally within grasp

Caelan Tiongson's PBA dream finally within grasp

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Caelen Tiongson’s journey to the PBA has been a “long time coming,” the forward said, as the rookie draft...
Sports
fbtw
Sports journalist Chino Trinidad passes away

Sports journalist Chino Trinidad passes away

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Veteran sports reporter and broadcaster Chino Trinidad has passed away on Saturday, his daughter confirmed.
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for second Grand Slam singles title

Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for second Grand Slam singles title

6 hours ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women's title on Saturday night...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life 5150 fires off

Sun Life 5150 fires off

15 hours ago
Panglao Island comes alive with the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon today, attracting nearly a thousand athletes in the 15-19 category...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with