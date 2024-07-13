Saso faces ouster in weather-suspended Evian Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan watches the ball after teeing off on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso's blistering comeback was cut short as she stumbled with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 before the second round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, was suspended due to inclement weather Friday.

Diminutive Ayaka Furue, on the cusp of a significant win following a series of Top 10 finishes, capitalized on an early start, notching six birdies with near-flawless putting through 12 holes as she seized the clubhouse lead with a 12-under overall score, including her opening 65 at the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club course.

Saso, who matched par 71 in the first round of the $8-million championship, the season’s fourth major, also started in the morning wave but faltered early with bogeys on the first two holes.

She dropped another shot on the fifth and made a double bogey on the sixth. However, the ICTSI-backed reigning US Women’s Open champion bounced back with three consecutive birdies from No. 7, salvaging a frontside 37.

But after three pars on the back nine, she stumbled again with two bogeys and settled for par on the par-5 15th, resulting in a running four-over aggregate.

With three holes remaining in her second round, Saso needs closing birdies to secure a spot in the weekend play. She is currently tied for 91st, four strokes below the projected cutoff score.

Stephanie Kyriacou was among the players who completed their rounds, with the Australian recording a second straight 66 to assemble a 10-under 132. Patty Tavatanakit is provisionally in third with a nine-under card, having completed 17 holes with a two-under score.

Despite her consistency off the tee, hitting all but two fairways, Saso struggled with her irons, missing nine greens. She finished with 23 putts after 15 holes.