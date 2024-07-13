5150 Bohol triathletes to brave rains in tough race

The inclement weather did little to dampen the 5150 Bohol competitors’ spirits as they continued their rigorous training sessions, demonstrating their commitment to the Olympic-style event.

BOHOL – Panglao Island comes alive with the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Sunday, July 14, attracting nearly a thousand athletes ranging from the youngest in the 15-19 category to the oldest male competitor in the 70-and-above class.

Participants will compete in individual, relay and Sunrise Sprint races, showcasing their power, speed and endurance.

Despite a 50% chance of rain, the athletes are in high spirits as they prepare for the 1.5km swim, a 40km bike and a 10km run race. Many competitors stayed in their hotels to prepare, while others braved the downpour to train under less-than-ideal conditions, underscoring their passion for the sport and their readiness to face any challenge that comes their way on race day.

The event, hosted by the province of Bohol, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos. Safety and smooth conduct of the triathlon are guaranteed by the organizers and the host province.

Irienold Reig Jr. is eyeing a second 5150 title after his surprising victory in the 5150 Subic in 2022. Although he hasn't secured another win since, his strong runner-up finish in the IRONMAN 70.3 in Subic last year highlights his readiness to compete against seasoned athletes in this Olympic-distance race.

Former IRONMAN 70.3 champion Eric van der Linden, a 50-year-old Olympian, is one of the favorites for the overall championship but faces stiff competition from local talents like Reig and Joshua Ramos.

On the women's side, Leyann Ramo from Lanao del Norte is aiming for a second consecutive victory following her dominance in the IM 70.3 Subic last month. She will be competing against defending champion Erika Burgos and other strong contenders like Angelica Rejas, Katrina Salazar, Andrea Samson, Alexandra Tan and Bianca Espanola.

The event also features international athletes from Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Great Britain, Greece, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Norway, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan and the US.

"For those aspiring to compete in IRONMAN or 70.3 events, or for anyone interested in endurance racing, the 5150 race serves as an excellent starting point. It offers a challenging yet manageable distance, making it ideal for novice triathletes looking to test their limits and build their skills," said Princess Galura, president of the organizing IRONMAN Group Philippines/Sunrise Events Inc.

The 5150 relay competition, meanwhile, is another exciting feature, with the Sun Life Tri-Team of Juan Miguel Guidote (swim) and Sun Life celebrity ambassadors Piolo Pascual (bike) and Matteo Guidicelli (run) seeking to retain their title in the 13-team all-male category.

The Sunrise Sprint, with a 750m open-water swim, a 20km bike ride, and a 5km run, also promises intense competition. Athletes from France, Austria, Great Britain, and Japan are vying for top honors in various age categories.

Many triathletes are using this event, supported by Sun Life, Go for Gold, the Bellevue Resort, the Province of Bohol, Municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Santé, Active, Manila Bulletin, and Tempo, as preparation for the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao next month.

Race director Julian Valencia expressed gratitude for the support from the Bohol provincial government and the municipalities of Panglao and Dauis, saying: "The team has tirelessly prepared to make this year’s event safe and memorable for the athletes," he said.

Carla Gonzales-Chong, Sun Life Chief Client Experience Marketing Officer, highlighted the event's purpose: "This event is not just about friendly competition, but a celebration of health and well-being. At Sun Life, our purpose is to empower Filipinos to live healthier lives. This is why we hold events like the 5150 Bohol."

She added, "The event will challenge you to embrace a holistic approach to health, incorporating swimming, cycling, and running. It’s a great way to test your endurance and build overall fitness."

For details, visit ironman.com/5150-bohol or goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.