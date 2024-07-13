^

No hard feelings for Standhardinger after blockbuster Ginebra-Blackwater trade

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 12:53pm
No hard feelings for Standhardinger after blockbuster Ginebra-Blackwater trade
Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger
MANILA, Philippines -- In the wake of the massive pre-PBA Draft trade that sent him to the Terrafirma Dyip, big man Christian Standhardinger said he “respects” the move of head coach Tim Cone to ship him to a young team.

Standhardinger was traded to the Dyip on Saturday morning along with guard Stanley Pringle in exchange for Stephen Holt and Isaac Go.

The two teams also traded picks on Sunday’s PBA Draft, with Ginebra now picking third overall. Terrafirma will select in the 10th spot.

Standhardinger posted on Instagram he “acknowledges” Cone’s decision to trade him and “respect it”.

“It’s part of the game, and I wish him and the team all the best moving forward,” Standhardinger said.

The 35-year-old big man was one of the few bright spots for Ginebra last season.

He averaged 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the PBA Philippine Cup.

He scored 30 or more points five times across the conference and registered 11 double-doubles in 19 contests.

Standhardinger also thanked Ginebra and its fans for the past three years he spent with the team.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible support and love you’ve shown me throughout my time with Barangay Ginebra. Being part of this team has been a truly unforgettable journey, and I’m grateful for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of encouragement,” he said.

“To the management of San Miguel, especially Boss RSA and Boss Alfrancis Chua, I extend my sincerest thanks. Your trust and commitment have been invaluable, and I appreciate the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious organization. Thank you for putting together a team of high character and integrity,” he added.

“To my teammates, it has been an honor battling alongside you. We shared some amazing moments, including winning two championships, and I will always cherish those memories. I wish you all continued success and many more titles in the future.”

The trade will put the Gin Kings at prime position to fill holes in the lineup.

The team is expected to miss Jamie Malonzo for the season-opening conference, while Jeremiah Gray is set to miss at least a few contests.

Star guard Scottie Thompson is likewise still ailing from a back injury that also caused him to miss the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

