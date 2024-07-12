JPGT Riviera golf: Anciano, Tambalque pull off wire-to-wire wins

Top: Rafa Anciano is doused by water by her peers; bottom: Patrick Tambalque raises his arms in victory.

SILANG, Cavite – Rafa Anciano and Patrick Tambalque strengthened their bids for the Philippine Match Play Championship with wire-to-wire victories in the ICTSI Junior PGT with the former securing another Luzon Series win at Riviera’s Couples course here Friday following a playoff triumph at Pinewoods.

Tambalque, on the other hand, scored a follow-up to his title romp in the Visayas Series 2 in Bacolod in a multi-series campaign in the nationwide circuit, defeating Simon Wahing once again in the boys’ 16-18 category.

Anciano delivered a stunning performance, annexing a commanding 40-stroke victory over Gabriela Sison. She capped off her triumph with a closing 87 for a 336 total in the girls’ premier division of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Sison posted an 88 to finish second with a total score of 376, followed by Chloe Rada (91-381), Casey Frankum (97-390) and Necky Tortosa (109-449).

"It was obviously more relaxed here compared to Pinewoods," said Anciano, who had to go head-to-head for all four days and play an extra hole to defeat Chloe Rada at Pinewoods in Baguio, clinching her first win after finishing fourth and fifth at Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde, respectively.

"Having an early big lead (14 shots) also helped me focus on other aspects of my game, like my short game and how to improve my drives or second shots. It felt like a game where I could just try to score my best without the pressure of competing against my opponents," added Anciano, who thanked God, her family, and supporters for her latest triumph.

Tambalque, despite a shaky back nine on his home course, managed to stay in control, pouncing on Wahing’s late mishap to win by eight on a 12-over 300 total after a 76.

Wahing, one of the 16 finalists from the Visayas Series with a victory at Negros Occidental and runner-up finish at Bacolod Golf and Country Club, made birdies on Nos. 3 and 5 to cut Tambalque’s lead to six. However, bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 stalled his progress, and despite a two-shot swing on the par-4 14th (birdie-bogey) and Tambalque’s double-bogey on No. 16, he triple bogeyed the par-3 17th, which he birdied in the previous round.

He ended up with a 76 for a 308, while Benedict Kobayashi also turned in a four-over round for third at 310.

“I was really under pressure when I double-bogeyed the 16th. You never really know what will happen, and I was already exhausted. Things started to look up when Simon got into trouble on the 17th," said 16-year-old Tambalque, who emphasized the need to strengthen his mental game.

He had previously beaten Wahing by six strokes in Murcia, Bacolod.

Anciano’s second victory solidifies her lead after four legs of the Luzon series. However, three legs remain in the seven-stage regional tour sponsored by ICTSI, keeping the race for the top four slots in the national finals wide open.

The upcoming fifth stop will be held at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac on August 20-23, followed by the Mt. Malarayat leg on September 2-5, and concluding at Sherwood Hills on September 10-13.

For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-3114101.

Anciano and Tambalque’s victories were part of a dominant week across other categories. Kvan Alburo and Athena Serapio won by 23 and 11 strokes, respectively, in the 8-9 class; Vito Sarines and Aerin Chan topped the 10-12 division by 15 and five shots, respectively. In the 13-15 category, Jose Carlos Taruc won by 17 shots, and Levonne Talion triumphed by 25 strokes.

Meanwhile, the four-leg Mindanao Series will commence on July 23-26 at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao, followed by the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates from July 30-Aug. 2. The third leg will be held from August 6-9 at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon, with Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro hosting the final regional tournament from August 12-15.