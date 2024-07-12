PBA Draft: Terrafirma aims to fill void left by Javi Gomez de Liano

The Terrafirma Dyip has returned to the PBA quarterfinals after an eight-year absence.

MANILA, Philippines — The Terrafirma Dyip are keen on picking a wing that could be able to fill up the hole left by Javi Gomez de Liano, head coach Johnedel Cardel said.

Gomez de Liano parted ways with the team and last month signed with the Korean Basketball League team Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.

With Terrafirma picking third overall in the draft, Cardel told reporters that they are still yet to decide on who to pick – a big man or a wing man.

“But I think, for this conference having a 6-foot-6 import, we will get a wingman going to the four position that could play just to cover [Javi’s position],” the coach said in Filipino.

“Hopefully, we can get a talented wingman that is bigger than Javi that could adapt immediately in the PBA this conference,” he added.

“We are now seeing players [in that mold].”

Gomez de Liano averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in the PBA Philippine Cup, where the team reached the quarterfinals.

Among the wingmen in the draft are Kai Ballungay, Jonnel Policarpio and Dave Ildefonso.

But depending on the first two picks, they could possibly get their hands on Justine Baltazar, Sedrick Barefield, RJ Abarrientos, Caelan Tiongson and other talented names.

“The first round, until the second round, is deep. But for me, we want to fill in what the team lacks. We’re looking for a big man and an agile wingman. There are a lot here, but I haven’t talked to the bosses and coaches on who to pick,” he said.

“What will we go for in our first pick? A wing man or a big man? It will depend [on the previous picks.] Who will be the best talent [available] that could help our team, which is there are a lot of choices. We just have to talk about it.”