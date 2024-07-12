^

Rookies, vets primed for Go for Gold's Sunrise Sprint triathlon

Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 10:05am
Rookies, vets primed for Go for Gold's Sunrise Sprint triathlon

MANILA, Philippines – Beginners and seasoned athletes gear up for a spirited duel in Go for Gold’s Sunrise Sprint, a thrilling short-distance triathlon designed for those who want to experience the sport without extensive training.

The July 14 event in Panglao, Bohol features a 750m open-water swim, a 20km bike ride, and a 5km run, promising an exhilarating competition for over a hundred participants from various teams.

As a sub-category to the main Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, the Sunrise Sprint (S2) offers a perfect platform for newcomers and returning athletes to engage in a quality triathlon experience set up in an Olympic-style course.

The event, spicing up the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Bohol, will see young talents from TriBohol, including Cian Zamora, Tim Castro, and Renzo Tirol, competing fiercely in the 15-19 division against Lance Pimentel, Elioun Austria, and Christopher Barbas. The 20-24 category will be equally competitive with T2M Tri Team’s Andrew Isoto, TaxPro Triathlon’s Benjo Namoc, and Jummel Jaspe of Paseo de Loon.

Jeremy Go, founder of Go for Gold PH, emphasized the event’s significance, stating, "At Go for Gold, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and transform lives. This sprint represents more than just a race – it embodies our commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and fostering a sense of community among participants. Whether you’re an elite athlete, a recreational runner, or a first-time competitor, your dedication and spirit are what make this event truly special."

Go for Gold, the sports corporate social responsibility arm of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., aims to promote nation-building through sports development, encouraging young individuals to pursue excellence through physical literacy.

The race includes men's, women's, and mixed relay categories, with the male wave starting at 8 a.m. and the female wave at 8:05 a.m. at The Bellevue Resort’s beachfront.

Princess Galura, president of The IRONMAN Group Philippines and Sunrise Events, Inc., highlighted the event’s role in nurturing new and upcoming triathletes, showcasing the sport’s growth.

Competitors must complete the swim within 30 minutes, the bike leg within one hour and 40 minutes, and the run within two hours and 30 minutes.

Notable participants in the 25-29 age division include Donny Pesons of Team Kandiis, Reevo Jumawan of GGC Team Cebu, and Armond Matalines of SmickieTri. The 30-34 division features Paul Garciano from the Breakfast Club, Art de Leon of Vector Multisport, and RJ Del Fierro from Team MRB.

The women’s field boasts strong contenders like Lucienne Aragones of Jumpstart Tri, Keirs Tigullo, and Saf Samson in the 15-19 division; Keisha Estrada and Melona Yucot in the 20-24 category; Marie Chiong, Kaye Sy, and Alexis Belen in the 25-29 bracket; and Veronica Limcaoco, Janna Cuerdo, and Kat Villanueva in the 30-34 group.

The competition extends to the 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, and 50-54 age divisions for both men and women.

With Go for Gold partnering with Sunrise Events, this event promises to deliver not only a challenging race but also lasting memories and a sense of achievement for all participants.

TRIATHLON
