Central Luzon's Cantor smashes Palaro long jump record

CEBU CITY — Ranked 12th entering the elementary boys long jump event of the Palarong Pambansa, Central Luzon’s Jyane Kirt Cantor wasn’t given a chance to win a medal, much more strike gold or break a record.

The 12-year-old San Jose, Nueva Ecija native defied every single one of them and delivered a record-breaking performance at the Cebu City Sports Center here Thursday.

The Caanawan Elementary School sixth grader literally blew away the field as he soared to 6.14 meters, which not only sealed the mint but also destroyed the 22-year-old meet mark of 6.04m set by Davao’s Jeremie Tamles in Naga City.

So dominating was Cantor that he left his competitors eating dust as Western Visayas’ Khrispher Kyle Ngirngir and Central Visayas’ Ace Francis Bacongallo wound up with 5.63m and 5.59m for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

“Hindi ko inexpect manalo ako dahil 12th lang po ako nung una,” said Cantor.

Cantor later revealed his secret recipe for success — learning under the guidance of former Southeast Asian Games decathlon gold winner Aris Toledo.

“Tinuruan niya ako sa long jump,” said Cantor of Toledo.

Also making heads turn was the National Capital Region’s Ivo Nikolai Enot, who clocked 59.34 seconds in setting the first record breaker in swimming after it smashed the seven-year-old secondary boys 100m backstroke mark of 59.64 set by Jerard Jacinto also of the Big City in San Jose, Antique.

Central Visayas’ Asia Paraase delivered the games’ first mint in the secondary girls’ 3000m where she clocked 10 minutes and 27.36 seconds.

Barefoot runner Chrishia Mae Tajarros of Eastern Visayas took the silver in 10:39.72 while Mary Jane Pagayon of Davao copped the bronze in 10:52.72.

It was the first gold for the 17-year-old Paraase, who is hoping to carry on her mother’s dream of racing in the Asian Games.

“Pinangalanan ako ng mama ko ng Asia kasi pangarap niyang mag Asian Games pero hindi natuloy dahil nabuntis siya sa akin,” said Paraase, whose mom is Sarah Mae Abucay.

Also coming through with golden efforts at the track were Bicol’s Courtney Jewel Trangia in secondary girls discus throw, Western Visayas’ Sam Kenjie Bantillo in secondary boys long jump, and Ilocos’ Arianne Dawn Rabi in the elementary girls discus throw.