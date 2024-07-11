^

Sports

PBA aspirant Peter Alfaro confident after stint with Zamboanga Valientes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 2:46pm
PBA aspirant Peter Alfaro confident after stint with Zamboanga Valientes
Peter Alfaro
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Alfaro’s stint in The Asian Tournament prepared him mentally and physically to the PBA, the NCAA champion guard said. 

Alfaro, who won a championship with the San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA, played for the Zamboanga Valientes in The Asian Tournament. 

At the sidelines of the PBA draft combine, the aspirant told Philstar.com that joining the Valientes was perhaps the biggest decision thus far, and it helped him prepare for Asia’s oldest basketball league. 

“I think I made a good decision because going up against big guys there [prepared me], and there were imports. At the same time, I went up against big names such as Alex Cabagnot, Sedrick Barefield and Sam Deguara,” he said in Filipino. 

“I think I was prepared by my Asian Tournament stint because we all know that we were up against bigger guys, teams with imports so I became ready mentally and physically to the PBA,” he added. 

He averaged 11.9 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the Valientes. 

Alfaro played in the PBA on Tour before going back to San Beda for NCAA season 99. 

They then won the championship in three games against the Mapua Cardinals. 

The heady guard said that he knows the Xs and Os of the PBA, but admits he needs to learn more about how the schemes in the league work. 

“I need to learn better the defensive schemes, the offensive schemes and the execution. What the coaches need from me, I will fill,” he said. 

“With games, as well as practicing with teams, that is where I will be able to get my improvement.” 

Aside from these, Alfaro said he will be bringing his championship experience and winning mentality into the PBA. 

“Whichever team picks me, even though I am a rookie, I will be bringing my winning mentality, going hard in practice, being a good teammate, building good habits and practicing very hard,” he said. 

vuukle comment

PBA

PBA DRAFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite missing out on the final bus to Paris, Gilas Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee said he is grateful for the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

2 days ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

2 days ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

2 days ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron, Curry impress as USA routs Canada in Olympic tune-up

LeBron, Curry impress as USA routs Canada in Olympic tune-up

2 hours ago
LeBron James and Steph Curry made a winning start as USA teammates in an 86-72 victory over Canada in a pre-Olympics exhibition...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater eyes guard, center in PBA Draft

Blackwater eyes guard, center in PBA Draft

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing are looking to go deeper in the point guard and center positions as they are set to pick second overall...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 upbeat on future with promising PVL draft picks

Capital1 upbeat on future with promising PVL draft picks

3 hours ago
In a strategic move to reinforce their squad in the Premier Volleyball League, Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb and team co-owner...
Sports
fbtw
Major winners clash in Evian Championship opener

Major winners clash in Evian Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso kicks off her drive for a second major crown of the season by facing off with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 4...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with