PBA aspirant Peter Alfaro confident after stint with Zamboanga Valientes

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Alfaro’s stint in The Asian Tournament prepared him mentally and physically to the PBA, the NCAA champion guard said.

Alfaro, who won a championship with the San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA, played for the Zamboanga Valientes in The Asian Tournament.

At the sidelines of the PBA draft combine, the aspirant told Philstar.com that joining the Valientes was perhaps the biggest decision thus far, and it helped him prepare for Asia’s oldest basketball league.

“I think I made a good decision because going up against big guys there [prepared me], and there were imports. At the same time, I went up against big names such as Alex Cabagnot, Sedrick Barefield and Sam Deguara,” he said in Filipino.

“I think I was prepared by my Asian Tournament stint because we all know that we were up against bigger guys, teams with imports so I became ready mentally and physically to the PBA,” he added.

He averaged 11.9 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the Valientes.

Alfaro played in the PBA on Tour before going back to San Beda for NCAA season 99.

They then won the championship in three games against the Mapua Cardinals.

The heady guard said that he knows the Xs and Os of the PBA, but admits he needs to learn more about how the schemes in the league work.

“I need to learn better the defensive schemes, the offensive schemes and the execution. What the coaches need from me, I will fill,” he said.

“With games, as well as practicing with teams, that is where I will be able to get my improvement.”

Aside from these, Alfaro said he will be bringing his championship experience and winning mentality into the PBA.

“Whichever team picks me, even though I am a rookie, I will be bringing my winning mentality, going hard in practice, being a good teammate, building good habits and practicing very hard,” he said.