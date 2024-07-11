Capital1 upbeat on future with promising PVL draft picks

MANILA, Philippines – In a strategic move to reinforce their squad in the Premier Volleyball League, Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb and team co-owner Mandy Romero have drafted three promising players, much to the delight of the entire team.

“I'm thrilled because we got the players we wanted. They will significantly help the team, especially in positions where we have been slightly weak,” said Gorayeb in Filipino, highlighting the significance of acquiring hitter Leila Cruz, libero Roma Mae Doromal and Jenya Torres to strengthen specific positions.

The trio will make their league debut when the Solar Spikers face the Akari Chargers on July 18.

Romero echoed Gorayeb’s sentiments, saying, “We are very happy because we got our wishlist. Before the draft, we targeted these three players. We believe their talent and grit align with the team’s thrust, goals and the future we’re building.”

Picking second overall in the historic draft, the Solar Spikers selected the 5-foot-10 Cruz, whose ceiling, power and skills make her a threat in defense against opposing outside spikers. She will reinforce the team’s frontline alongside Rovie Instrella and Sydney Niegos.

Gorayeb revealed that he liked what he saw in setter Julia Coronel but chose Cruz since the team had already secured a solid playmaker in Iris Tolenada during the offseason.

In the second round, Capital1 addressed the hole in the libero spot by tapping Doromal. The team rounded out its selections with Torres, also an outside hitter from La Salle like Cruz.

This acquisition not only addresses the team’s need for robust blockers but also provides a tactical edge against opposing outside hitters.

“I was really looking for height because they are opposite spikers. Now we have blockers for the opposing outside hitters,” said Gorayeb, known for his strategic acumen. He has been particularly enthusiastic about the height advantage their new recruits bring.

In addition to strengthening the spiker positions, Gorayeb has also focused on enhancing the team's defensive capabilities. “We planned to get them, including the libero, because we only have two liberos. I think Doromal will help our defense and fill the gap in that spot.”

Doromal, the former defensive specialist from Ateneo, is expected to significantly bolster the team's defensive lineup, filling critical gaps and adding depth to their roster. She will join last conference’s liberos Bingle Landicho and Rica Rivera as the Solar Spikers aim for a big rebound and a better finish following a drab campaign in the recent All-Filipino Conference, where the Solar Spikers won just one game while dropping 10 matches.

But this time, Romero is optimistic about the road ahead, emphasizing that these players are integral to the team’s long-term vision and goals. “It will be an exciting road ahead for the team,” she said.

With these new additions, the team is set for an exciting season ahead, brimming with potential and ready to tackle new challenges head-on. The coaching staff and management are confident that these strategic recruitments will pave the way for a more competitive and resilient team.