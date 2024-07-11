^

Major winners clash in Evian Championship opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 12:39pm
Yuka Saso of Japan walks the ninth fairway during the third round of the Dow Championship at the Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan on June 29, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso kicks off her drive for a second major crown of the season by facing off with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 4 Amy Yang in the featured flight of this year's major winners at the Evian Championship, which fires off Thursday at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France (Friday Manila time).

The trio will tee off on the 10th hole of the par-71 layout at 7:36 a.m., each aiming for a strong start but wary of each other's strengths. Their duel for a second major championship promises to be a highlight in the $8-million tournament.

Defending champion Celine Boutier remains the hometown favorite, eyeing back-to-back titles. However, focus will also be on World No. 10 Saso, Korda and Yang, whose varying talents and skills will test their experience and ability to handle the pressure from both their competitors and the course.

Boutier also faces a formidable challenge at the start of the 72-hole championship as she is paired with fellow major winners Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee at 12:36 p.m. on the first hole.

The top players are using this event as part of their final preparations for the Olympics, which will begin on July 24 in Paris, with the women's golf competition starting on August 7 at Le Golf National.

Meanwhile, Korda, who tied an LPGA record earlier this year with five consecutive victories, has missed the cut in three straight tournaments for the first time in her illustrious career. Two of those setbacks included an 80 in the US Women's Open, won by the ICTSI-backed Saso, and an 81 in the Women's PGA, ruled by Yang. However, she is expected to rebound strongly this week, alongside Saso, who struggled to 68th place in the Women's PGA. Yang, on the other hand, is primed for another shot at major glory following her three-stroke triumph over No. 1 Lilia Vu and Jin Young Ko, both former World No. 1, in Washington.

Vu will clash with Lydia Ko and Charley Hull at 7:48 a.m. on the back nine, while Ko is paired with Miyu Yamashita and Ally Ewing in the 12:48 p.m. flight on the first hole.

